PICS: दिल्ली के शिवाजी ब्रिज के पास पटरी से उतरी राजधानी एक्सप्रेस, एक घायल
Engine and Power car of Ranchi Rajdhani Express derail on Delhi's Shivaji Bridge.
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:44 PM IST
Photo Credit: विजय सिंघल/अमर उजाला
यूपी में शक्तिपुंज एक्सप्रेस के बाद आज(7 सितंबर) दिल्ली में भी रांची राजधानी एक्सप्रेस पटरी से उतर गई। जिसमें एक शख्स घायल हो गया है।
