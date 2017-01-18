आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

भूकंप के झटकों से हिली दिल्ली, म‌िजोरम और ऐजवाल भी कांपे

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 10:06 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.0 felt in New Delhi

earthquake

दिल्ली में बुधवार सुबह करीब 7:16 बजे भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार दिल्ली में 3.0 तीव्रता वाले भूकंप ने दिल्ली को हिलाया।
ठीक उसी समय ऐजवाल और मिजोरम में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। वहां भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.7 की मापी गई।

हालांकि यह भूकंप इतनी कम तीव्रता वाला था कि लोगों को पता नहीं चला और ना ही इससे किसी अनहोनी की सूचना है।

गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को कराची के कई हिस्सों में भी रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.6 तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए थे। जिसका केंद्र कराची ही था।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi news earthquake earthquake tremors in delhi mizoram More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

शादी से पहले जान लें, यह बातें शादी के बाद खुल जाएगी क‌िस्मत

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
palmistry marriage line lucky sign

जायरा वसीम के समर्थन में उतरे आमिर, कहा, 'सभी के लिए रोल मॉडल है जायरा'

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Aamir supports his 'Dangal' daughter Zaira Waseem

फरवरी में 823 साल बाद बनेगा शुभ संयोग, आपको म‌िलने वाला है बड़ा लाभ

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
astrology february 2017 money yoga

खुद में न सिमटे रहें, मेलजोल बढ़ाने से होंगे ये जबरदस्त फायदे

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Tremendous benefits of interaction with others

जायरा के बारे में वो बातें, जो आप नहीं जानते

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Jayra about those things, which you do not know

जबर ख़बर

500 100 का नोट बंद कर जारी किया 20000 का नया नोटहॉस्पिटल

Read More

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Read

जानें, सपा में 'अखिलेश युग' की शुरुआत पर क्या बोले अमर ‌सिंह

amar singh reaction on EC decision.
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खाते में आ गए 49 हजार, निकालने पहुंची तो मैनेजर ने भगाया

49000 come in account without permission of account hoder
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सपा में दो राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष! मुलायम की नेमप्लेट के नीचे लगा अखिलेश का बोर्ड

akhilesh yadav name plate in sp office as sp chief
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस्तीफे की खबर पर पंजाब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने दी सफाई

Vijay Sampla offered to quit as Punjab BJP Chief
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पार्टी और साइक‌िल पर कब्जा म‌िलने के बाद मुलायम से म‌िलने पहुंचे अख‌िलेश

after getting cycle akhilesh yadav meets mulayam singh
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿