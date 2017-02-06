बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्लीः लालकिले के अंदर से मिला कारतूसों और हैंड ग्रेनेड का जखीरा, मचा हड़कंप
{"_id":"58982ee34f1c1bc05537839a","slug":"during-cleaning-of-wells-inside-red-fort-some-ammunution-and-explosive-were-discovered-informed-nsg","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0903 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0916\u0940\u0930\u093e, \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 01:38 PM IST
लाल किले की सुरक्षा
PC: demo pic
राजधानी स्थित लालकिले के अंदर से भारी संख्या में कारतूस, हैंडग्रेनेड और राफल्स मिलने से वहां तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों में खलबली मच गई। इसके बाद पुलिस ने तुरंत पूरे इलाके को खाली कराया और एनएसजी की टीम बुलाई गई।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार लालकिले के अंदर से हथियारों का जखीरा मिलने की यह घटना रविवार की है। बता दें कि जब किले के कुओं की सफाई की जा रही थी तब ही यह हथियार बरामद हुए।
शुरुआती जांच में पुलिस यह मान रही है कि पुराने समय में आर्मी किले के अंदर ही रहती थी और हो सकता है कि कारतूस और विस्फोटक तब ही के हों।
पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग की सफाई में मिले हथियार
हथियारों और विस्फोटकों की यह खेप पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग की सफाई के दौरान मिले हैं। बरामद विस्फोटक कुएं में ऐसी जगह मिले हैं जहां आमतौर पर कोई आता-जाता नहीं है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि ऐसा जान पड़ता है कि किसी ने उन्हें वहां छुपाकर रखा था।
बताया जा रहा है कि बरामद कारतूसों की मात्रा इतनी ज्यादा है कि एक बार को पुलिस भी सकते में आ गई। मालूम हो कि सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से लालकिला बेहद संवेदनशील माना जाता है। ऐसे में किले के अंदर से इतनी भारी मात्रा में विस्फोटकों का जखीरा मिलना इसकी सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक माना जा रहा है।
बता दें कि 22 दिसंबर 2000 को लालकिले पर लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकियों ने एके-47 से अंधाधुंध गोलियां चलाई थीं, जिसमें हमारे तीन जवान शहीद हो गए थे। उसके बाद भी अकसर ही लालकिले पर हमले की धमकियां मिलती रहती हैं। ऐसे में किले के अंदर से बड़ी संख्या में कारतूस और विस्फोटक मिलना काफी हैरान करता है।
आगे पढ़ें
पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग की सफाई में मिले हथियार
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58982d3d4f1c1b9452378382","slug":"man-in-pakistan-turns-head-in-180-degrees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58982b664f1c1b88523783e1","slug":"film-haseena-first-look-released","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58982ab04f1c1b895237841b","slug":"india-beat-new-zealand-4-1-enter-group-1-asia-oceania-round-2-in-davis-cup","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0940\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924","category":{"title":"Tennis","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938","slug":"tennis"}}
{"_id":"58981faa4f1c1b945237833b","slug":"alive-cockroach-found-in-woman-s-head-in-tamil-nadu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5898113d4f1c1b8852378271","slug":"man-in-america-got-operated-after-found-64-kg-tumour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0908","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589464274f1c1b5d21e7fedf","slug":"biggest-online-fraud-of-3700-crore-all-about-the-scam-and-scamster-you-need-to-know","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896f68c4f1c1b4a40e83a68","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-rahul-ghandi-in-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927, \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589719394f1c1b8f73e801fe","slug":"rahul-akhilesh-joint-public-meeting-at-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940... ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589761324f1c1bf340e82e7a","slug":"three-candidates-changed-in-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58974ba84f1c1b9073e80375","slug":"gaurav-bhatia-resigned-from-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5897274a4f1c1b8d73e802f3","slug":"a-devotee-from-punjab-donated-a-1-225-kg-golden-parasol-worth-rupee-40-lakh-at-jawalamukhi-temple","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top