दिल्ली-एनसीआर में झमाझम बारिश, गिरा पारा लगा जाम
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 02:27 PM IST
बारिश
PC: ani
दिल्ली में कल रात की बारिश के बाद बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह तो मौसम सामान्य रहा लेकिन दोपहर होते-होते बादल छाने के साथ ही झमाझम बारिश ने दिल्ली व एनसीआर के कुछ इलाकों को भिगो दिया है।
पिछले दो दिनों से दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम की आंख मिचौली जारी है। आज तो कुछ इलाकों में इतनी तेज बारिश हुई है कि जल जमाव के कारण जगह-जगह जाम लग गया है।
काफी तेज हवा के साथ बारिश के बाद अब दिल्ली-एनसीआर के तापमान में गिरावट आने से मौसम खुशनुमा हो गया है।
