दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर जारी आरोप-प्रत्यारोपों के बीच आज एनजीटी ने दिल्ली सरकार को बुरी तरह फटकार लगाई है। एनजीटी ने दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा दोपहिया वाहनों और महिला ड्राइवरों के लिए ऑड-ईवन स्कीम के तहत मांगी गई छूट पर सरकार को लताड़ लगाई। इसके बाद सरकार ने अपनी पुनर्विचार याचिका वापस ले ली है।
एनजीटी ने पूछा कि आखिर आप क्यों चाहते हैं कि महिलाओं को ऑड-ईवन स्कीम के तहत छूट दी जाए। आप क्यों नहीं ऑड-ईवन के दौरान उनके लिए महिला बस चलाते हैं।
इसके साथ ही दोपहिया वाहनों पर मांगी गई छूट के लिए एनजीटी ने कहा कि जब रिपोर्ट्स कहती हैं कि दोपहिया वाहन चार पहिया वाहन से ज्यादा प्रदूषण करते हैं तो आपको इनके लिए छूट क्यों चाहिए। क्या ये कोई मजाक है? आखिर लोगों को ऐसे ऑड-ईवन से क्या हासिल होगा?
इसके बाद दिल्ली सरकार ने दोपहिया वाहनों और महिला ड्राइवर वाली कारों को ऑड-ईवन से छूट देने वाली अपनी पुनर्विचार याचिका वापस ले ली है। एनजीटी ने दिल्ली सरकार को ये भी हिदायत दी है कि अगली बार अगर एनजीटी में ऐसी याचिका लेकर आएं तो लॉजिकल एक्सप्लेनेशन दें।
एनजीटी ने दिल्ली सरकार को फटकार लगाते हुए ये भी कहा कि बच्चों को दूषिण फेफड़े उपहार में ना दें। उन्हें मास्क पहनकर स्कूल जाना पड़ता है। आपके अनुसार आखिर हेल्थ इमरजेंसी क्या है? जब पीएम 2.5 और पीएम 10 का स्तर खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचे तो बढ़ते प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए उसकी रोकथाम खुद ब खुद लागू हो जानी चाहिए।
इसके साथ ही एनजीटी ने उन उद्योगों को अपना काम जारी रखने को कहा है जो जरूरत के सामान बनाने में लगे हैं। वो उद्योग भी अपना काम जारी रख सकते हैं जिनके द्वारा प्रदूषण एक नियत क्षेत्र तक ही रहता है।
