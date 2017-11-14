Delhi Govt withdraws its petition for modifications. NGT suggested Delhi govt take care of the logical explanations for #OddEven exemptions when they approach NGT again — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

NGT to Delhi Govt: Don't gift infected lungs to children. They have to wear masks to school.What constitutes a health emergency according to you ? Measures should be applied automatically by Govt after dangerous levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 persist for more than 48 hours. — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

Industries involved in essential commodities have been exempted to carry on their activity.We also direct industries whose emissions are limited in parameters be allowed to operate subject to verification: NGT — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

