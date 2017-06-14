बेटी ने कार में लगवाए खुफिया कैमरे, रिकॉर्ड हुए पिता और प्रेमिका के दर्जनों अश्लील वीडियो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
Daughter planted spy cameras in father car and recorded many obscene video with his girlfriend noida{"_id":"593ead011126f4c50b8b4a58","slug":"daughter-planted-spy-cameras-in-father-car-and-recorded-many-obscene-video-with-his-girlfriend-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e\u090f \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दनकौर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के एक गांव में अपना घर बचाने के लिए बेटी ने भाई की मदद से कार में खुफिया कैमरे लगाकर प्रॉपर्टी डीलर पिता और उसकी प्रेमिका के कई अश्लील वीडियो बना लिए। रविवार दोपहर युवती वीडियो लेकर महिला को समझाने के लिए परिवार सहित जेवर के गांव पहुंच गई। इस दौरान जमकर हंगामा हुआ। इधर, आरोपी महिला के पति को जब पत्नी के बारे में यह सब पता चला तो उसने महिला को पीटना शुरू कर दिया।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.