This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters!— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 19, 2017
2/2 pic.twitter.com/RaolLKrZeg
This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters!— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 19, 2017
2/2 pic.twitter.com/RaolLKrZeg
You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. https://t.co/OPBy5EZifN— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017
I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too. https://t.co/h2RK3K3zIB— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017