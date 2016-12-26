बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रेम प्रस्ताव ठुकराया तो लगा ली फांसी
Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 11:42 PM IST
फांसी
शादीशुदा महिला ने जब प्रेम प्रस्ताव ठुकरा दिया तो युवक ने उसी के घर में फांसी लगा ली। महिला के शोर मचाने पर आसपास के लोगों ने किसी तरह उसे फंदे से नीचे उतारकर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। हालत नाजुक होने पर युवक को दिल्ली रेफर कर दिया गया है।
सेक्टर-20 थाना पुलिस केे मुताबिक मूलत: चित्रकूट निवासी कैलाश (20) सेक्टर-5 हरौला में किराये पर रहता है और न्यू अशोक नगर स्थित एक कंपनी में सिलाई का काम करता है। वहीं, सेक्टर-5 की एक शादीशुदा महिला भी नौकरी करती थी। महिला का पति बाहर नौकरी करता है।
दोनों की जान पहचान होने के बाद महिला ने युवक से सिलाई सीखने की इच्छा जाहिर की। सिलाई सिखाने के लिए कैलाश उसके घर जाने लगा। करीब एक माह तक जब यह सिलसिला चला। इस बीच कैलाश उससे इकतरफा प्रेम करने लगा। सोमवार को युवक ने महिला को प्रपोज किया। महिला ने साफ इंकार कर दिया और कहा कि वह शादीशुदा है और युवक को दोस्त मानती है।
यह बात कहकर महिला घर के पास स्थित दुकान पर सामान लेने के लिए चली गई। वापस आई तो देखा कि कैलाश उसी के घर में फांसी के फंदे पर लटक रहा है। महिला ने शोर मचाया तो आसपास के लोग एकत्र हो गए और उन्होंने फांसी के फंदे से उतारकर पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। मगर हालत खराब होने पर उसे दिल्ली के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। जहां पर कैलाश की स्थिति नाजुक बनी हुई है।
