गर्लफ्रेंड से झगड़े के बाद पीएमटी की तैयारी कर रहे छात्र ने लगाई फांसी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:24 AM IST
student preparing for pmt exam committed suicide after fight with girlfriend

डेमोPC: demo pic

मालवीय नगर इलाके में मंगलवार रात पीएमटी की तैयारी कर रहे एक छात्र ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। पुलिस को मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। बताया जा रहा है कि छात्र का गर्लफ्रेंड से झगड़ा चल रहा था, इस कारण उसने खुदकुशी जैसा कदम उठाया है। मालवीय नगर थाना पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
दक्षिण जिला पुलिस अधिकारियों के अनुसार, मूलरूप से बिहार का रहने वाला रश्मी सौरभ (24) मालवीय नगर के खिड़की एक्सटेंशन में साथी के साथ किराये पर रहता था। वह साकेत स्थित मैक्स अस्पताल के एक डॉक्टर का सहायक था।

रश्मी सौरभ पीएमटी की तैयारी कर रहा था और कोचिंग ले रहा था। रात करीब एक बजे अस्पताल से घर पहुंचा था। उसने साथी के साथ खाना खाया और फिर कुछ देर बात भी की थी। साथी सुबह बाथरूम जाने के लिए उठा तो देखा कि रश्मी सौरभ ने फांसी लगा रखी है।

उसने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल में रखवा दिया है। पुलिस को मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है, मगर बताया जा रहा है कि उसकी एक युवती से दोस्ती थी और इन दिनों युवती से झगड़ा चल रहा था। झगड़े वाली बात उसने घर में साथ रहने वाले साथी को बताई थी। 
