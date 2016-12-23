बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिसकर्मी पर नाबालिग के यौन शोषण का आरोप
{"_id":"585bfce14f1c1b774fe3b4c0","slug":"policemen-on-charges-of-sexual-abuse-of-minor","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"पुलिसकर्मी पर नाबालिग के यौन शोषण का आरोप","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"क्राइम ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:34 PM IST
rape
PC: daily mail
हरियाणा पुलिस में कार्यरत और झज्जर में तैनात एक पुलिसकर्मी पर कक्षा चार में पढ़ रही नाबालिग लड़की का यौन शोषण का आरोप लगा है। इस मामले में सेक्टर-51 स्थित महिला थाने में पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत पुलिसकर्मी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। मामले की शिकायत पीड़ित छात्रा की मां ने की थी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
गुरुग्राम की रहने वाली एक महिला का उसके पति के साथ तलाक का मामला कोर्ट में विचाराधीन है। पुलिस के अनुसार फैमिली कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद महिला की बेटी को उसके पिता को सौंप दिया गया। 9 वर्षीय यह लड़की कक्षा 4 की छात्रा है और वह झज्जर में अपनी बुआ के यहां रहती है। पुलिस के अनुसार पिता ने ही बेटी को अपनी बहन के यहां छोड़ा हुआ था।
वहीं लड़की की मां को सप्ताह में एक दिन उससे मिलने की इजाजत कोर्ट की ओर से दी गई है। महिला थाना पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत में महिला ने बताया कि जब वह अपनी बेटी से मिलने के लिए झज्जर गई तो उसने उसके साथ हुए यौन शोषण के बारे में उसे बताया। महिला का आरोप है कि युद्धवीर नाम के व्यक्ति ने उसकी बेटी के साथ गलत काम किया।
पुलिस के अनुसार युद्धवीर झज्जर पुलिस में तैनात है। महिला की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।
