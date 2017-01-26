आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

महिला से मारपीट कर नकदी और सोने के कुंडल छीने

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:11 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
juwellery anss cash looted from a woman in greater noida

lootPC: amar ujala

नगर के तुलसी विहार कालोनी में एक महिला से मारपीट कर नकदी और सोने के कुंडल छीनने के बाद जान से मारने की धमकी देने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। पीड़ित ने कोतवाली में नामजद तहरीर दी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
पुलिस ने बताया कि नगर के शिवाटिका कालोनी निवासी संगीता पत्नी राज गौतम परिवार के साथ रहती है। बीते मंगलवार को वह किसी काम से तुलसी विहार कालोनी में जा रही थी। इसी दौरान उसे कालोनी निवासी लाला उर्फ  वीरेंद्र मिल गया। लाला ने महिला के पति से वाशिंग मशीन की मोटर लगवाई थी, जो खराब हो गई।

उसी को लेकर संगीता के साथ गाली-गलौच करने लगा। महिला के विरोध करने पर मारपीट कर पांच हजार की नगदी ओर सोने के कुंछल छीन लिए। साथ ही जान से मारने की धमकी देकर फरार हो गया। पीड़ित महिला ने लाला उर्फ  बीरेन्द्र के खिलाफ  कोतवाली में तहरीर दी है।

हालांकि, इस संबंध में रेलवे रोड चौकी प्रभारी योगेंद्र अधाना ने अनभिज्ञता जाहिर की है। उनका कहना है कि अगर कोई शिकायत मिलती है तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

noida news

स्पॉटलाइट

गरीबी और पोलियो से लड़कर ये 'चूड़ीवाला' बना IAS, पढ़िए इनके संघर्ष की कहानी

  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
The Story of a Disabled Bangle Seller Who is Now an IAS officer

Film Review: 'रईस' में ना दिमाग है, ना ही डेयरिंग

  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
film review of raees

आपके वोटर आई कार्ड से जुड़ी 8 बेहद अहम जानकारियां

  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
important fact about voter id Card

आप भी मानेंगे, इन्हीं 5 कारणों से आप दुखी होते हैं और कष्ट पाते हैं

  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
5 reason of sorrow

जवानी बरकरार रखता है ये फल, रोज खाएं तो होगा जादू सा असर

  • गुरुवार, 30 जून 2016
  • +
health benefites of pomegranate

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Read

‘पटरी पर ब्लास्ट करने को कहा था, तुमने तोड़ी क्यों’, इस कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग मची सनसनी

blast was on track why did you break
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पानी लाने गई 10 साल की मासूम से रेप, हालत गंभीर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 years Old Girl Raped at Kalaamb Area.
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वाराणसी में सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, नेता गिरफ्तार

election coordinating leader caught nude with girl
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आग को काबू करते झुलसा युवक, पीजीआई में मौत

Man dies while dousing fire
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अधजला शव मिलने से सनसनी, नहीं हो पाई शिनाख्त

Half-burnt dead body found in una
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

8.3 करोड़ का सोना जब्त, चप्पलों में छिपाकर की जा रही थी तस्करी

8.3 crore rupees gold seized form howrah railway station
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top