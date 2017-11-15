Download App
आपका शहर Close

एनकाउंटर में एक बदमाश और दो सिपाहियों को लगी गोली, तीन बदमाश चकमा दे कर भागने में रहे सफल

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:14 PM IST
in an encounter bullet fired on one punk and two sepoys

बिसरख कोतावाली क्षेत्र में चेरी काउंटी के पास हुई मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगी। दो सिपाही भी गोली लगने से घायल हो गए। मुठभेड़ के बाद पुलिस ने तीन बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया, जबकि उनके तीन साथी चकमा देकर भाग निकले।

Comments

Browse By Tags

crime news police encounter greater noida news firing

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

तस्वीरें: कोहरे का कहर, बस का इंतजार कर रहे छात्रों को रौंदा, 9 की मौत

massive accident on Bathinda highway, kills 9 students
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'उसके किसी और के साथ भी संबंध थे, कई बार रोका मानती ही नहीं थी तो...'

Wife's murder in illegal relations, Jalandhar News
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

थाई स्पा की आ़ड़ में चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, पैकेज पर लड़कियों को बुलाता था संचालक

police raid on thai spa center in lucknow
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!