गुरुग्रामः स्कूल के वॉशरूम से मिला मासूम का शव, पास में पड़ा था चाकू
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 12:26 PM IST
सोहना रोड पर स्थित नामी निजी स्कूल से एक चौकाने वाली घटना सामने आई है। रयान इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के वॉशरूम से बच्चे का शव मिलने से स्कूल परिसर में हड़कंप मच गया है।
सात वर्षीय छात्र दूसरी कक्षा में पढ़ता था। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है और शव को कब्जें में ले लिया है। पुलिस को बच्चें के शव के पास से चाकू भी बरामद हुआ है। वहीं उसकी गर्दन पर कई निशान भी मिले है।
शुरुआती जांच में पुलिस इसे हत्या का मामला मान रही है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है और स्कूल में लगे सीसीटीवी खंगाल रही है। वहीं सवाल स्कूल प्रशासन पर भी उठ रहे है कि कैसे चाकू स्कूल परिसर में आया।
