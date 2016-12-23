बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डेबिट कार्ड रहा पर्स में खाते से निकले 40 हजार
{"_id":"585bd82c4f1c1b774fe3b416","slug":"fraud-extracted-from-the-account-40-thousand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 02:18 PM IST
बैंकों में भीड़ बरकरार, एटीएम दे गए धोखा
PC: पीलीभ्ाीत/उत्ततर प्रदेश्ा
ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी में महिला के खाते से 40 हजार रुपये निकालने का मामला सामने आया है। इस धोखाधड़ी का शिकार फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी निवासी कविता झा हुई। बैंक अधिकारियों ने इस मामले में कोई मदद नहीं कर पाने की बात कह कर उन्हें पुलिस में केस दर्ज कराने की सलाह दी।
कविता के मुताबिक 30 जुलाई को वह घर पर थीं और उनके बैंक का डेबिट कार्ड पर्स में ही रखा था। उस दिन उनके फोन पर खाते से दस-दस हजार रुपये निकाले जाने के तीन मैसेज आए। वह कुछ समझ नहीं सकीं। शनिवार को बैंक बंद होने की वजह वह इसकी जानकारी नहीं कर सकीं। 1 अगस्त को फिर उनके खाते से दस हजार रुपये निकाले गए।
वह बैंक पहुंचीं तो उन्हें बताया गया कि एटीएम से तीन ट्रांजेक्शन फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी और आखिरी ट्रांजेक्शन एसबीआई के एटीएम से किया गया। बैंक अधिकारियों को बताया कि धन उन्होंने नहीं निकाला लेकिन उनकी सुनी नहीं गई। मामले की जांच कर रहे पुलिस चौकी राजीव चौक इंचार्ज ने बताया कि आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए बैंक से ट्रांजेक्शन की डिटेल और सीसीटीवी फुटेज मांगी गई हैं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"585cf1784f1c1b1864e3c20c","slug":"kapil-sharma-leaves-behind-aamir-khan-in-the-forbes-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585ce5f24f1c1b3e4de3a146","slug":"half-beard-man-photo-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932?","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585ce67f4f1c1b3d77e390b7","slug":"men-treated-like-slaves-by-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585cd2824f1c1b774fe3bcb4","slug":"these-foods-you-should-never-eat-for-breakfast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915\u092b\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585ce80f4f1c1b501ae3a031","slug":"india-jump-to-their-best-annual-fifa-rank-in-6-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u091b\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0917, 2009 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"Football","title_hn":"\u092b\u0941\u091f\u092c\u0949\u0932","slug":"football"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
Most Read
{"_id":"585a68014f1c1ba107e393e5","slug":"egs-teacher-try-to-burn-himself-at-bathinda-critically-injured-admitted-in-hospital","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0920\u093f\u0902\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5856802a4f1c1ba960c05e08","slug":"dm-angry-due-to-light-arrangements-of-security-for-pm-rally-at-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5857be484f1c1b716be392e7","slug":"lady-filed-molestation-case-against-husband-brother-at-patiala-of-punjab","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585cdc454f1c1bf248e3b4d4","slug":"missing-from-historic-temple-sculptures-were-prized","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585504b44f1c1b676f64d2de","slug":"rapist-died-in-accident-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585a2b734f1c1b1864e3a823","slug":"lady-cops-fear-husband-crying","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top