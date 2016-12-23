आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

डेबिट कार्ड रहा पर्स में खाते से निकले 40 हजार 

{"_id":"585bd82c4f1c1b774fe3b416","slug":"fraud-extracted-from-the-account-40-thousand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 02:18 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Fraud - extracted from the account 40 thousand

बैंकों में भीड़ बरकरार, एटीएम दे गए धोखाPC: पीलीभ्‍ाीत/उत्‍ततर प्रदेश्‍ा

ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी में महिला के खाते से 40 हजार रुपये निकालने का मामला सामने आया है। इस धोखाधड़ी का शिकार फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी निवासी   कविता झा हुई। बैंक अधिकारियों ने इस मामले में कोई मदद नहीं कर पाने की बात कह कर उन्हें पुलिस में केस दर्ज कराने की सलाह दी। 
कविता के मुताबिक 30 जुलाई को वह घर पर थीं और उनके बैंक का डेबिट कार्ड पर्स में ही रखा था। उस दिन उनके फोन पर खाते से दस-दस हजार रुपये निकाले जाने के तीन मैसेज आए। वह कुछ समझ नहीं सकीं। शनिवार को बैंक बंद होने की वजह वह इसकी जानकारी नहीं कर सकीं। 1 अगस्त को फिर उनके खाते से दस हजार रुपये निकाले गए।

वह बैंक पहुंचीं तो उन्हें बताया गया कि एटीएम से तीन ट्रांजेक्शन फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी और आखिरी ट्रांजेक्शन एसबीआई के एटीएम से किया गया। बैंक अधिकारियों को बताया कि धन उन्होंने नहीं निकाला लेकिन उनकी सुनी नहीं गई। मामले की जांच कर रहे पुलिस चौकी राजीव चौक इंचार्ज ने बताया कि आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए बैंक से ट्रांजेक्शन की डिटेल और सीसीटीवी फुटेज मांगी गई हैं। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fraud debit card faridabad news
Jyotish Banner

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"585cf1784f1c1b1864e3c20c","slug":"kapil-sharma-leaves-behind-aamir-khan-in-the-forbes-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Kapil Sharma leaves behind Aamir Khan in the Forbes list
{"_id":"585ce5f24f1c1b3e4de3a146","slug":"half-beard-man-photo-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932?","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}

आधी दाढ़ी वाले इस लड़के की तस्वीर क्यों हो रही है वायरल?

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
half beard man photo goes viral
{"_id":"585ce67f4f1c1b3d77e390b7","slug":"men-treated-like-slaves-by-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}

इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
men treated like slaves by women
{"_id":"585cd2824f1c1b774fe3bcb4","slug":"these-foods-you-should-never-eat-for-breakfast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915\u092b\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

ब्रेकफास्ट में भूलकर भी न खाएं ये चीजें, पड़ सकता है महंगा

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
These Foods You Should Never Eat For Breakfast
{"_id":"585ce80f4f1c1b501ae3a031","slug":"india-jump-to-their-best-annual-fifa-rank-in-6-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u091b\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0917, 2009 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"Football","title_hn":"\u092b\u0941\u091f\u092c\u0949\u0932","slug":"football"}}

भारत की लंबी छलांग, 2009 के बाद हासिल किए सबसे ज्यादा अंक

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
India Jump To Their Best Annual FIFA Rank In 6 Years

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Read

{"_id":"585a68014f1c1ba107e393e5","slug":"egs-teacher-try-to-burn-himself-at-bathinda-critically-injured-admitted-in-hospital","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0920\u093f\u0902\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

बठिंडा में टीचर ने खुद को लगाई आग, पुतला फूंकने जा रहे थे

egs teacher try to burn himself at bathinda, critically injured, admitted in hospital
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5856802a4f1c1ba960c05e08","slug":"dm-angry-due-to-light-arrangements-of-security-for-pm-rally-at-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

पीएम की रैली को लेकर भड़के डीएम, बोले- नहीं लूंगा मैं जिम्मेदारी

dm angry due to light arrangements of security for pm rally at kanpur
  • रविवार, 18 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5857be484f1c1b716be392e7","slug":"lady-filed-molestation-case-against-husband-brother-at-patiala-of-punjab","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

अकेला देखते ही देवर पार कर देता था सारी हदें, युवती ने उठाया कदम

lady filed molestation case against husband brother at patiala of punjab
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585cdc454f1c1bf248e3b4d4","slug":"missing-from-historic-temple-sculptures-were-prized","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

जानें कैसे इस ऐतिहासिक मंदिर से गायब हुईं बेशकीमती मूर्तियां

missing from historic temple sculptures were prized
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585504b44f1c1b676f64d2de","slug":"rapist-died-in-accident-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

रेप की कोशिश करने वाले चाचा की मौत पर यह बोली पीड़िता...

rapist died in accident in lucknow
  • शनिवार, 17 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585a2b734f1c1b1864e3a823","slug":"lady-cops-fear-husband-crying","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

महिला सिपाही के इशारे पर पुलिस बनी हैवान, पति को जानवरों की तरह पीटा

lady cops fear husband crying
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराने वाली दिशा पटानी ने कहा, 'मैं बहुत शर्मीली हूं'

बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराने वाली दिशा पटानी ने कहा, 'मैं बहुत शर्मीली हूं'

तो इस वजह से रणजी क्रिकेट का क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच बीच में रुका

तो इस वजह से रणजी क्रिकेट का क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच बीच में रुका

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

आसान नहीं था आमिर की इस बेटी के 'दंगल' का सफर, पढ़िए इनकी कहानी

आसान नहीं था आमिर की इस बेटी के 'दंगल' का सफर, पढ़िए इनकी कहानी

﻿