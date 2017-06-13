बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लिव इन में रहने वाली एयर होस्टेस का बेटे के बाप ने किया दुष्कर्म
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 11:07 PM IST
लिव इन रिलेशन में रहने वाली एयर होस्टेस ने एनआरआई पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने एयरहोस्टेस की शिकायत पर सोमवार को एनएआरआई के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म और जान से मारने की धमकी देने का मामला दर्ज किया है।
पुलिस ने पीड़िता का मेडिकल कराने के बाद अदालत में बयान दर्ज कराया है। एयरहोस्टेस ने एनआरआई के खिलाफ 9 जून को पुलिस आयुक्त को शिकायत दी थी। जिसके बाद मामले की छानबीन कर महिला थाना पुलिस ने सोमवार को मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
पुलिस को दी शिकायत में एयरहोस्टेस ने बताया कि दीपक सिंह के साथ वह काफी समय से लिव इन रिलेशन में रहती थी। दीपक सिंह न्यूजीलैंड के निवासी है। वह फिलहाल गुरुग्राम के सेक्टर-44 में फोर्टिस अस्पताल में विदेशी मरीजों से तालमेल रखने का काम करते है।
शादी का झांसा दे शारीरिक संबध बनाए
एयरहोस्टेस ने आरोप लगाया कि लिव इन रिलेशन में रहते हुए दीपक सिंह ने शादी का झांसा देकर उसके साथ शारीरिक संबध बनाए। लेकिन शादी करने के लिए आनाकानी करता रहा था। बाद में पता चला कि आरोपी शादीशुदा है और उसे एक बच्चा होने की जानकारी भी मिली है।
एयरहोस्टेस की शिकायत पर एनआरआई के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी मूलरुप से न्यूजीलैंड का रहने वाला है। मामला दर्ज होने के बाद सूचना न्यूजीलैंड ऐंबेसी भेजी जा चुकी है। -दीपक सहारन डीसीपी ईस्ट गुरुग्राम।
