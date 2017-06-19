बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सत्येंद्र जैन की पत्नी के बुलाने पर उनके घर पहुंची CBI, हो रही पूछताछ
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 12:31 PM IST
सतेन्द्र जैन
दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया के बाद सोमवार सीबीआई की टीम दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन के घर पहुंची। सीबीआई जैन की पत्नी से मनी लॉड्रिंग मामले में स्पष्टीकरण लेने पहुंची है।
दरअसल सीबीआई को मनी लॉड्रिंग केस में सत्येंद्र जैन की पत्नी से पूछताछ करनी थी और जैन की पत्नी ने ही सीबीआई को अपनी सहूलियत के हिसाब से समय और जगह बताई थी। यही वजह है कि आज सुबह सीबीआई जैन के घर पहुंची है जहां वो जैन की पत्नी से स्पष्टीकरण लेगी।
