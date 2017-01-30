बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मार्कशीट नहीं मिली तो भी अगली परीक्षा के लिए कर सकते हैं आवेदन
चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय (सीसीएसयू) ने पूर्व कुलपति के कार्यकाल में सत्र 2014-15 में हुई परीक्षाओं की मार्कशीट का निपटारा करने के लिए छात्रों को विशेष समय देते हुए सेल बना दी है। परीक्षा देने के बाद भी मार्कशीट नहीं मिलने और गलत मार्कशीट पाने वाले छात्र निर्धारित समय में अपना आवेदन जमा करा सकते हैं।
यह परीक्षा दिसंबर 2014 और जून 2015 में हुई थी। ऐसे छात्रों की 15 दिनों में मार्कशीट जारी होगी। सीसीएसयू के मुताबिक तय तारीख के बाद मार्कशीट के लिए विश्वविद्यालय जिम्मेदार नहीं होगा। इस मुद्दे को सुलझाने के लिए सीसीएसयू ने शनिवार देर शाम नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। गौतमबुद्ध नगर के भी 600 से अधिक विद्यार्थी शामिल हैं।
परीक्षा नियंत्रक नारायण प्रसाद के मुताबिक जिन छात्रों ने उपरोक्त वर्ष में परीक्षा दी है, इसके बाद भी उन्हें मार्कशीट नहीं मिल पाई या गलत मार्कशीट मिली है अथवा फिर से संशोधित मार्कशीट नहीं मिल पाई वे सभी 15 फरवरी तक निर्धारित काउंटर पर अपने आवेदन जमा करा सकते हैं।
छात्रों को आवेदन पत्र के साथ नेट से जारी मार्कशीट, प्रवेश पत्र या अन्य साक्ष्य पेश करने होंगे। ट्रेडिशनल कोर्स के विद्यार्थियों को अपनी मार्कशीट के लिए गोपनीय विभाग में काउंटर नंबर तीन एवं चार जबकि प्रोफेशनल कोर्स के छात्रों को प्रोफेशनल सेल के रूम नंबर 308 में आवेदन जमा करने होंगे।
