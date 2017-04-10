आपका शहर Close

इस स्कूल में पढ़ने के अलावा बच्चे करते हैं सबकुछ, टीचर करते हैं मौज

नेहा शर्मा/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:46 AM IST
teachers absent in school co students taking classes in noida

प्राथमिक विद्यालय की परीक्षा 24 मार्च को खत्म हो चुकी है। सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के तहत फेल न करने के प्रावधान की वजह से शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी प्राइमरी स्कूल को शुरू कर दिया है, ताकि एक अप्रैल तक छात्रों को अभ्यास कराया जा सके और वे अगली कक्षा में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर सकें। लेकिन हरौला के प्राइमरी स्कूल की स्थिती कुछ और ही है। आगे देखें पूरा व‌ीड‌ियो...

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

