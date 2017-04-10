बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस स्कूल में पढ़ने के अलावा बच्चे करते हैं सबकुछ, टीचर करते हैं मौज
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:46 AM IST
Photo Credit: लाल सिंह/अमर उजाला
प्राथमिक विद्यालय की परीक्षा 24 मार्च को खत्म हो चुकी है। सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के तहत फेल न करने के प्रावधान की वजह से शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी प्राइमरी स्कूल को शुरू कर दिया है, ताकि एक अप्रैल तक छात्रों को अभ्यास कराया जा सके और वे अगली कक्षा में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर सकें। लेकिन हरौला के प्राइमरी स्कूल की स्थिती कुछ और ही है। आगे देखें पूरा वीडियो...
