सात स्कूलों को मिला स्वच्छ विद्यालय पुरस्कार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
स्वच्छ विद्यालय पुरस्कार 2016 के तहत जिले के 7 स्कूलों को ग्रीन रैंक एवं ब्लूू रैंक श्रेणी में सम्मानित किया गया। हरियाणा के शिक्षा मंत्री रामविलास शर्मा ने पंचकूला में स्कूलों को सम्मानित किया। ग्रीन रैंक श्रेणी में कुल 25 स्कूल एवं ब्लू रैंक श्रेणी में 117 स्कूलों को पुरस्कार मिला।
ब्लू श्रेणी में राजकीय प्राथमिक स्कूल दौलताबाद, राजकीय प्राथमिक स्कूल लुधियापुर, प्राथमिक स्कूल पियाल, प्राथमिक स्कूल मुझेड़ी, राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय मछगर, राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय जुनेहरा, उच्च विद्यालय पियाल एवं ग्रीन रैंक श्रेणी में राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय अजरौंदा को सम्मानित किया गया।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

