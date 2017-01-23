बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्लीः प्राइवेट स्कूलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा झटका, बिना इजाजत नहीं बढ़ा पाएंगे फीस
{"_id":"5885b6174f1c1b403fcf3b0a","slug":"setback-for-delhi-private-schools-as-supreme-court-reject-their-plea-regarding-nursery-admissions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u200c\u0926\u200c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092c\u200c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0907\u091c\u093e\u091c\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0938","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:24 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज दिल्ली के प्राइवेट स्कूलों की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए उन्हें बड़ा झटका दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में डीडीए की जमीन पर बने स्कूलों की मनमानी फीस बढ़ोतरी पर रोक लगा दी है।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पब्लिक स्कूलों की याचिका खारिज करते हुए कहा कि आपने डीडीए से जमीन ली है तो नियमों का पालन करना ही होगा। कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि अगर आप अपने तरीके से फीस बढ़ाना चाहते हैं तो डीडीए की जमीन वापस कर दीजिए।
बता दें कि दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 19 जनवरी 2016 को पब्लिक स्कूलों द्वारा फीस बढ़ाने के लिए डाली गई याचिका पर सुनवाई करते आदेश जारी किया था कि फीस बढ़ोतरी से पहले स्कूलों को डीडीए से इजाजत लेनी होगी। क्योंकि यह शर्त जमीन देने के समय ही रखी गई थी।
प्राइवेट स्कूलों ने इस आदेश को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी। जानकारी के मुताबिक दिल्ली में करीब 400 स्कूल हैं जो डीडीए की जमीन पर चल रहे हैं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5885fb1a4f1c1bbc7ecf3ece","slug":"sussanne-khan-attend-hrithik-roshan-s-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928, '\u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932' \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5885d6df4f1c1bbc7ecf3da2","slug":"rules-for-boyfriends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5885b7824f1c1b5c02cf3c3f","slug":"movies-that-stalled-hrithik-roshan-s-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 8 \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5885e8e94f1c1bbb7ecf3e90","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-will-be-the-host-of-kbc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0915\u0947\u092c\u0940\u0938\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5885ed854f1c1bbc7ecf3e71","slug":"vivo-launches-v5-plus-in-india-with-dual-front-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e V5 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5885b6174f1c1b403fcf3b0a","slug":"setback-for-delhi-private-schools-as-supreme-court-reject-their-plea-regarding-nursery-admissions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u200c\u0926\u200c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092c\u200c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0907\u091c\u093e\u091c\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0938","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5885f4034f1c1b051fcf3df4","slug":"btech-result-five-students-in-top-ten-from-jngec-sundar-nagar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u091f\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5883a2db4f1c1bfa7aeff9ac","slug":"hp-education-department-order-to-close-admission-in-two-subjects","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f, \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0915","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5885f4dc4f1c1b403fcf3d58","slug":"trial-for-sai-hostel-bilaspur-on-6th-and-7th-february-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"587f8cb14f1c1b3703f00863","slug":"last-date-extanded-to-apply-for-naib-tehsildar-posts","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"588052904f1c1bc92befdfa7","slug":"hpssc-wil-soon-launch-toll-free-number","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u092f\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top