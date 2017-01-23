आपका शहर Close

‌द‌िल्लीः प्राइवेट स्कूलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा झटका, ब‌िना इजाजत नहीं बढ़ा पाएंगे फीस

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:24 PM IST
setback for Delhi private schools as Supreme court reject their plea regarding nursery admissions.
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज दिल्ली के प्राइवेट स्कूलों की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए उन्हें बड़ा झटका दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में डीडीए की जमीन पर बने स्कूलों की मनमानी फीस बढ़ोतरी पर रोक लगा दी है।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पब्लिक स्कूलों की याचिका खारिज करते हुए कहा कि आपने डीडीए से जमीन ली है तो नियमों का पालन करना ही होगा। कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि अगर आप अपने तरीके से फीस बढ़ाना चाहते हैं तो डीडीए की जमीन वापस कर दीजिए।

बता दें कि दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 19 जनवरी 2016 को पब्लिक स्कूलों द्वारा फीस बढ़ाने के लिए डाली गई याचिका पर सुनवाई करते आ‌देश ‌जारी किया था कि फीस बढ़ोतरी से पहले स्कूलों को डीडीए से इजाजत लेनी होगी। क्योंकि यह शर्त जमीन देने के समय ही रखी गई थी।

प्राइवेट स्कूलों ने इस आदेश को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी। जानकारी के मुताबिक दिल्ली में करीब 400 स्कूल हैं जो डीडीए की जमीन पर चल रहे हैं।
