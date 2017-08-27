बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डीयू: प्लेसमेंट के लिए 1 सिंतबर से रजिस्ट्रेशन
डीयू: प्लेसमेंट के लिए 1 सिंतबर से रजिस्ट्रेशन
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:04 AM IST
दिल्ली विवि में सेंट्रल प्लेसमेंट सेल (सीपीसी) के अंतर्गत शैक्षणिक सत्र 2017-18 के लिए प्लेसमेंट प्रक्रिया शुरू होने जा रही है। इसमें हिस्सा लेने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया 1 सितंबर से शुरू होगी। इसके माध्यम से यूजी स्तर के पहले व दूसरे और पीजी स्तर के पहले वर्ष के छात्र इंटर्नशिप के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जबकि प्लेसमेंट के लिए यूजी व पीजी स्तर के अंतिम वर्ष के छात्र ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं।
डीयू सीपीसी से जुड़े अधिकारियों के अनुसार विद्यार्थी प्लेसमेंट व इंटर्नशिप में हिस्सा लेने के लिए http://placement.du.ac.in पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं। प्लेसमेंट के लिए सामान्य-ओबीसी वर्ग के छात्रों को सौ रुपये व एससी-एसटी छात्रों को पचास रुपये फीस का भुगतान करना होगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद एक ऑनलाइन आईडी बनकर आएगी। विद्यार्थियों को अपनी फोटो लगाकर विभागाध्यक्ष व कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल से प्रमाणित करना होगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि बीते साल लगभग दस हजार विद्यार्थियों ने सीपीसी के तहत पंजीकरण कराया था।
डीयू अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, रजिस्ट्रेशन हो जाने के बाद अक्तूबर से प्लेसमेंट प्रक्रिया शुरू हो सकती है। विद्यार्थियों को बेहतर प्लेसमेंट मिले, इसके लिए डीयू प्रशासन बड़ी कंपनियों से बात कर रहा है। बीते शैक्षणिक सत्र में एक हजार से अधिक विद्यार्थियों को कई बड़ी कंपनियों से नौकरियों के ऑफर मिले थे। लिहाजा प्रशासन का प्रयास है कि इस बार भी बड़े पैकेज वाले ऑफर विद्यार्थियों को प्राप्त हो।
