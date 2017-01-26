आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जॉब फेयर में 100 से ज्यादा छात्रों का चयन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:10 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
more then 100 students got placed in job fare in noia

Job Fair

विश्वेश्वरैया ग्रुप ऑफ  इंस्टीट्यूशन्स ने छात्रों के लिए तीन दिवसीय जॉब फेयर का आयोजन किया, जिसमें 12 आईटी कंपनियां शामिल हुईं, जिसमें एचसीएलए रिलायंस, पेटीएम और जीनियस आदि कंपनियां प्रमुख रहीं। जॉब फेयर में कॉलेज के 300 छात्रों ने भाग लिया, जिनमें 100 से ज्यादा छात्रों का चयन हुआ है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

noida news

स्पॉटलाइट

गरीबी और पोलियो से लड़कर ये 'चूड़ीवाला' बना IAS, पढ़िए इनके संघर्ष की कहानी

  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
The Story of a Disabled Bangle Seller Who is Now an IAS officer

Film Review: 'रईस' में ना दिमाग है, ना ही डेयरिंग

  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
film review of raees

आपके वोटर आई कार्ड से जुड़ी 8 बेहद अहम जानकारियां

  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
important fact about voter id Card

आप भी मानेंगे, इन्हीं 5 कारणों से आप दुखी होते हैं और कष्ट पाते हैं

  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
5 reason of sorrow

जवानी बरकरार रखता है ये फल, रोज खाएं तो होगा जादू सा असर

  • गुरुवार, 30 जून 2016
  • +
health benefites of pomegranate

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Read

सरकारी स्कूलों में अब नहीं पढ़ाए जाएंगे ये दो विषय, लगाई गई रोक

HP Education Department Order To Close Admission in Two Subjects.
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

‌द‌िल्लीः प्राइवेट स्कूलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा झटका, ब‌िना इजाजत नहीं बढ़ा पाएंगे फीस

setback for Delhi private schools as Supreme court reject their plea regarding nursery admissions.
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पदों के लिए साक्षात्कार इस दिन से

HPPSC: interview for assistant professors posts
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ग्रीष्मकालीन स्कूलों में वार्षिक परीक्षाओं का शेडयूल जारी, यहां देखें

exam schedule of summer schools of himachal pradesh
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग अभ्यर्थियों को देने जा रहा है ये बड़ी सुविधा

hpssc wil soon launch toll free number
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बीटेक रिजल्ट में टॉप टेन में रहे इस कॉलेज के पांच छात्र

BTech result: Five students in top ten from JNGEC Sundar Nagar
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top