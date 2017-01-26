बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जॉब फेयर में 100 से ज्यादा छात्रों का चयन
विश्वेश्वरैया ग्रुप ऑफ इंस्टीट्यूशन्स ने छात्रों के लिए तीन दिवसीय जॉब फेयर का आयोजन किया, जिसमें 12 आईटी कंपनियां शामिल हुईं, जिसमें एचसीएलए रिलायंस, पेटीएम और जीनियस आदि कंपनियां प्रमुख रहीं। जॉब फेयर में कॉलेज के 300 छात्रों ने भाग लिया, जिनमें 100 से ज्यादा छात्रों का चयन हुआ है।
