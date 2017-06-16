बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईसीए ट्रायल शेड्यूल में मामूली बदलाव
{"_id":"5943fd014f1c1b513b8b4797","slug":"modest-changes-in-eca-category-schedual-of-delhi-university-admission","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0938\u0940\u090f \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 09:15 PM IST
शिक्षा
PC: अमर उजाला
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय ने ईसीए (एक्सट्रा करिकुलर एक्टिविटी) के ट्रायल शेड्यूल में मामूली बदलाव किया है। प्रशासन ने नए शेड्यूल की जानकारी डीयू दाखिला पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध करा दी है। दरअसल, अल्पसंख्यक कॉलेजों में अध्यात्म गतिविधि के लिए होने वाले ट्रायल के स्थान को बदला गया है।
पहले अध्यात्म गतिविधि के ट्रायल 22 जून को माता सुदंरी कॉलेज में होने थे। अब अध्यात्म गतिविधि के ट्रायल कमला नेहरु कॉलेज में होंगे। बाकी किसी प्रकार का बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।
26 जून को ईद का अवकाश होने के कारण ईसीए के प्रारंभिक राउंड के ऑडिशन 27 जून को होंगे।
