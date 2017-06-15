आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

एकेटीयू में 20 जून तक कर सकते हैं तकनीकी व गैर तकनीकी पदों के लिए आवेदन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:28 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
job in aktu in noida last date is 20th june
डॉ.एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम प्राविधिक विश्वविद्यालय (एकेटीयू) ने तकनीकी और गैर तकनीकी शिक्षण के विभिन्न पदों के आवेदन के लिए अंतिम तारीख बढ़ाकर 20 जून तक कर दी है। पहले आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख 13 जून थी।
एकेटीयू की वेबसाइट पर इसकी जानकारी मौजूद है। जानकारी के मुताबिक ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए थे, जिसकी अंतिम तारीख बढ़ाकर 20 जून कर दी गई है। वही, आवेदनकर्ता के हस्ताक्षर समेत आवेदन का प्रिंट आउट, डीन फैकल्टी ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेेक्नोलॉजी एकेटीयू, लखनऊ को जमा करने की अंतिम तारीख 16 जून से बढ़ाकर 23 जून तक दी गई है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

noida news

स्पॉटलाइट

NEET Result 2017 : आज जारी होगी Answer Key, यहां देंखे

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
NEET Result 2017 today declare the answer key, check here

धोखेबाज पति और रेप की कोशिश, हत्या के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

कृतिका के पति पर शक, मर्डर से पहले हुई थी रेप की कोशिश!

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Kritika Chaudhary murder case Police suspect sexual assault, detain her friend and watchman

हथेली पर ऐसी जीवन रेखाएं देती हैं कई अशुभ संकेत

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
what does your life line say about you

जबर ख़बर

अपनी अकूत दौलत की बदौलत चार मुल्कों के प्रतिबंधों को ठेंगा दिखाने में जुटा कतर
Read More

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

Most Read

JEE Result घोषित: सर्वेश ऑल इंडिया, अमन तिवारी लखनऊ के टॉपर

JEE advance result declared.
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

इंजीनियर के बेटे ने जेईई एडवांस में हासिल किया 635वां रैंक

Akhilesh Chauhan 635th Rank in JEE Advance
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ये हैं लखनऊ के टॉपर, हाईस्कूल में आदर्श और इंटर में आकृत‌ि सबसे आगे

lucknow toppers list in up board exam
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

HPSSC: चार सौ पदों के लिए हजारों देंगे लिखित परीक्षा

hpssc written exam for pump operators
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

यूपी बोर्ड के र‌िजल्ट जारी, 82.62 प्रतिशत बच्चे हुए पास यहां देखें नतीजे

up board 12 and 10 class results out, more than 82 percent students passed the exams, girls tops
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

बी-फार्मेसी के लिए आवेदन करने को पांच दिन बाकी, जल्दी करें

HPTU Apply for Bpharmacy
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी