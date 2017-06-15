बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एकेटीयू में 20 जून तक कर सकते हैं तकनीकी व गैर तकनीकी पदों के लिए आवेदन
{"_id":"59413d014f1c1be6138b4571","slug":"job-in-aktu-in-noida-last-date-is-20th-june","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0940\u092f\u0942\u00a0\u092e\u0947\u0902 20 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0935 \u0917\u0948\u0930 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:28 AM IST
डॉ.एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम प्राविधिक विश्वविद्यालय (एकेटीयू) ने तकनीकी और गैर तकनीकी शिक्षण के विभिन्न पदों के आवेदन के लिए अंतिम तारीख बढ़ाकर 20 जून तक कर दी है। पहले आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख 13 जून थी।
एकेटीयू की वेबसाइट पर इसकी जानकारी मौजूद है। जानकारी के मुताबिक ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए थे, जिसकी अंतिम तारीख बढ़ाकर 20 जून कर दी गई है। वही, आवेदनकर्ता के हस्ताक्षर समेत आवेदन का प्रिंट आउट, डीन फैकल्टी ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेेक्नोलॉजी एकेटीयू, लखनऊ को जमा करने की अंतिम तारीख 16 जून से बढ़ाकर 23 जून तक दी गई है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594250424f1c1bee688b4900","slug":"neet-result-2017-today-declare-the-answer-key-check-here","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET Result 2017 : \u0906\u091c \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 Answer Key, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59424c044f1c1bf55a8b4a4e","slug":"actor-kritika-chaudhary-murder-case-police-probe-into-former-husband-role-in-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594132e8866419605d8b49d6","slug":"these-5-works-reduce-your-age-according-to-vidur-neeti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"59422b494f1c1bbb128b47ba","slug":"kritika-chaudhary-murder-case-police-suspect-sexual-assault-detain-her-friend-and-watchman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0915, \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593a90094f1c1b901c9cb17e","slug":"what-does-your-life-line-say-about-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d52834f1c1ba85d9befa5","slug":"jee-advance-result-declared","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE Result \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924: \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0905\u092e\u0928 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"593d51c44f1c1be65d9bef60","slug":"akhilesh-chauhan-635th-rank-in-jee-advance","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0908\u0908 \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 635\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"593a87144f1c1b8c6b9c7b19","slug":"lucknow-toppers-list-in-up-board-exam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u0943\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"59395c294f1c1b34539ca0b7","slug":"hpssc-written-exam-for-pump-operators","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPSSC: \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094c \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"593a4d604f1c1b00399c7da1","slug":"up-board-12-and-10-class-results-out-more-than-82-percent-students-passed-the-exams-girls-tops","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u200c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, 82.62 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0936\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"593bdfec4f1c1b0d7a8b4568","slug":"hptu-apply-for-bpharmacy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940-\u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top