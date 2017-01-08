आपका शहर Close

आईपीयू में पीएचडी के लिए आवेदन की ये है तारीख

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 11:42 PM IST
IPU is the date of the application for the PhD

FILE PHOTO

इंद्रप्रस्थ विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से पहली बार शीतकालीन सत्र में पीएचडी के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। आवेदन तीन विषयों बायोटेक्नोलॉजी, एजुकेशन और अंग्रेजी विषय में मंगाया गया है।
आवेदन करने की आखिरी तिथि 27 जनवरी है। इसके लिए 12 फरवरी को प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। आईपीयू के मुताबिक, इससे संबंधित जानकारी विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.ipu.ac.in पर उपलब्ध है। पीएचडी के सभी आवेदकों को प्रवेश परीक्षा के जरिये चयनित किया जाएगा। ऐसे आवेदक, जिन्होंने नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट, जूनियर रिसर्च फेलोशिप/लेक्चररशिप, आईसीएमआर की परीक्षा पास की है, उन्हें प्रवेश परीक्षा से छूट दी जाएगी।
