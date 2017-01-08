बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आईपीयू में पीएचडी के लिए आवेदन की ये है तारीख
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 11:42 PM IST
इंद्रप्रस्थ विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से पहली बार शीतकालीन सत्र में पीएचडी के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। आवेदन तीन विषयों बायोटेक्नोलॉजी, एजुकेशन और अंग्रेजी विषय में मंगाया गया है।
आवेदन करने की आखिरी तिथि 27 जनवरी है। इसके लिए 12 फरवरी को प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। आईपीयू के मुताबिक, इससे संबंधित जानकारी विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.ipu.ac.in पर उपलब्ध है। पीएचडी के सभी आवेदकों को प्रवेश परीक्षा के जरिये चयनित किया जाएगा। ऐसे आवेदक, जिन्होंने नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट, जूनियर रिसर्च फेलोशिप/लेक्चररशिप, आईसीएमआर की परीक्षा पास की है, उन्हें प्रवेश परीक्षा से छूट दी जाएगी।
