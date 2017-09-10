Download App
kavya kavya

JNU छात्रसंघ चुनाव : लाल दुर्ग में लेफ्ट यूनिटी की चारों सीटों पर बढ़त

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 10:51 AM IST
increased votes on all four seats of left unity in jnu elections

जेएनयूPC: self

जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय छात्रसंघ चुनाव में आइसा, एसएफआई और डीएसएफ  के संयुक्त गठबंधन लेफ्ट यूनिटी देर रात तक चारों सीटों पर बढ़त बनाए हुए थी। अंतिम दौर की 400 वोटों की गिनती खबर लिखे जाने तक शेष थी।
लेफ्ट यूनिटी की गीता कुमारी ने अध्यक्ष, सिमोन जोया खान ने उपाध्यक्ष, दुग्गिराला श्रीकृष्ण ने महासचिव तो शुभांशु सिंह ने संयुक्त सचिव पद पर अपने प्रतिद्वद्वियों से बढ़त बना रखी थी। मतगणना के शुरुआती रुझान में  काउंसलर्स पद में एबीवीपी को बढ़त मिल रही थी। हालांकि सेंट्रल पैनल में लेफ्ट यूनिटी आगे बढ़ गई। जबकि एबीवीपी और बापसा के बीच सेकेंड रनर अप  के लिए मशक्कत होती रही।

जेएनयू कैंपस में शुक्रवार को छात्रसंघ चुनाव के लिए 58.69 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था, जिसकी रात से ही मतगणना शुरू हो गई थी। शनिवार देर रात तक चली मतगणना में वर्ष 2016 की तर्ज पर ही लेफ्ट यूनिटी ने सेंट्रल पैनल की चारों सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है। हालांकि लेफ्ट यूनिटी को एबीवीपी ने अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष व महासचिव पद पर बराबर टक्कर दी। 
