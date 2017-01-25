बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नर्सरी दाखिला: अब स्कूलों में 14 फरवरी तक फॉर्म होंगे जमा
नर्सरी दाखिला प्रक्रिया
नर्सरी-केजी में दाखिले के लिए अभिभावक अब गैर अल्पसंख्यक स्कूलों में 14 फरवरी तक फॉर्म जमा करा सकेंगे जबकि पूर्व निर्धारित शेड्यूल के मुताबिक स्कूलों में 31 जनवरी तक फॉर्म जमा होने थे। स्कूल आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के साथ ही कोर्ट का रुख कर चुके हैं।
प्रतिदिन कोई न कोई कंफ्यूजन अभिभावकों के सामने आ रहा है। ऐसे में अभिभावकों को राहत देते हुए शिक्षा निदेशालय ने दाखिला शेड्यूल में परिवर्तन कर दिया है। जब से नर्सरी की दाखिला प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई है तब से अभिभावकों के सामने असमंजस है।
कहीं अभिभावक कोर्ट की सुनवाई का इंतजार कर रहे हैं तो वहीं कई स्कूलों ने 19 जनवरी को कोर्ट की सुनवाई के बाद अपना दाखिला क्राइटेरिया जारी कर आवेदन प्रक्रिया की शुरुआत की। इस कारण से अभिभावकों को आवेदन के लिए कम समय कम मिल रहा था जबकि अभिभावक अच्छे स्कूल की चाह में सामान्य तौर पर 10-12 स्कूलों में आवेदन करते हैं।
ऐसे में निदेशालय ने पूरे दाखिला प्रक्रिया में बदलाव कर दिया है। दाखिला कार्यक्रम के अनुसार दाखिले के लिए चयनित छात्रों की पहली सूची (प्रतीक्षा सूची के साथ) 7 मार्च को जारी होगी। जबकि स्कूलों को दूसरी सूची (प्रतीक्षा सूची के साथ) 17 मार्च को जारी करनी होगी।
निदेशालय ने गाइडलाइंस में अन्य किसी प्रकार का बदलाव नहीं किया है। 8 मार्च से 10 मार्च के बीच पहली सूची जारी होने के बाद अभिभावकों की शिकायतों को दूर करना होगा। 21 फरवरी तक स्कूलों को आवेदन करने वाले बच्चों की जानकारी अपलोड करनी होगी।
जबकि 28 फरवरी तक बच्चों को दिए गए अंकों को अपलोड करना होगा। दाखिला प्रक्रिया पहले की भांति 31 मार्च को संपन्न होगी। शिक्षा निदेशालय ने साफ कर दिया है कि इस आदेश का पालन न करने को गंभीरता से लिया जाएगा।
