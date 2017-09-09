Download App
kavya kavya

तय समय पर होंगे डूसू चुनाव, चुनाव कार्यालय ने तिथि बढ़ाने से किया इंकार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:49 PM IST
delhi university election will be held on time date will not extent

dusuPC: अमर उजाला

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ चुनाव (डूसू) 2017 की चुनाव तिथि नहीं बढ़ाई जाएगी। डूसू चुनाव कार्यालय ने तिथि बढ़ाने से इंकार कर दिया है। कार्यालय ने कहा है कि वह लिंगदोह कमेटी की सिफारिशों के मुताबिक 56 दिन के भीतर चुनाव कराने को बाध्य हैं। 
अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार रॉकी तुषीड को प्रचार के लिए समय नहीं मिल पाने के कारण एनएसयूआई ने चुनाव कार्यालय से चुनाव तिथि बढ़ाने की मांग की थी।

चुनाव कार्यालय से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार, नए सत्र 20 जुलाई से 13 सितंबर तक 56 दिन होते हैं। लिंगदोह कमेटी की सिफारिशें कहती हैं कि इस समय सीमा के भीतर चुनाव संपंन्न कराने होते हैं।

 
डूसू चुनाव इतिहास की पहली घटना
प्रद्युमन मर्डर केसः 7 दिन में चार्जशीट, CM बोले- रद्द हो सकती है रायन स्कूल की मान्यता

pradyuman thakur death case: mla reaches school, parents protest against school and all updates

