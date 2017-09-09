बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तय समय पर होंगे डूसू चुनाव, चुनाव कार्यालय ने तिथि बढ़ाने से किया इंकार
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:49 PM IST
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ चुनाव (डूसू) 2017 की चुनाव तिथि नहीं बढ़ाई जाएगी। डूसू चुनाव कार्यालय ने तिथि बढ़ाने से इंकार कर दिया है। कार्यालय ने कहा है कि वह लिंगदोह कमेटी की सिफारिशों के मुताबिक 56 दिन के भीतर चुनाव कराने को बाध्य हैं।
अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार रॉकी तुषीड को प्रचार के लिए समय नहीं मिल पाने के कारण एनएसयूआई ने चुनाव कार्यालय से चुनाव तिथि बढ़ाने की मांग की थी।
चुनाव कार्यालय से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार, नए सत्र 20 जुलाई से 13 सितंबर तक 56 दिन होते हैं। लिंगदोह कमेटी की सिफारिशें कहती हैं कि इस समय सीमा के भीतर चुनाव संपंन्न कराने होते हैं।
डूसू चुनाव इतिहास की पहली घटना
कार्यालय समिति के दिशा निर्देशों को मानने के लिए बाध्य है। ऐसे में चुनाव तिथि को बढ़ाना संभव नहीं है। एनएसयूआई का कहना है कि चुनाव समिति की लिंगदोह कमेटी की सिफारिशों के अनुसार निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराने की भी जिम्मेदारी है।
मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी के मनमाने पूर्ण निर्णय के कारण उम्मीदवार का नाम नामांकन सूची में शामिल नहीं किया गया था।
इस कारण उम्मीदवार को कोर्ट जाना पड़ा और वहां से राहत मिली। इस कारण से उसे प्रचार के लिए समय नहीं मिल पाया। डूसू इतिहास में शायद यह पहला अवसर होगा जब अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार को प्रचार के लिए महज एक दिन मिल पाया है।
