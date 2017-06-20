बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डीयू एडमिशन: कट ऑफ तैयार करने के लिए कॉलेजों को नहीं मिली सीडी
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में दाखिले के लिए पहली सूची का काउंटडाउन शुरू हो चुका है। लेकिन अब तक कॉलेजों को कट ऑफ तैयार करने के लिए फॉर्मों के आंकड़े की सीडी का इंतजार है। आवेदन फॉर्म की स्कैनिंग और विश्लेषण प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद नतीजों को वर्गीकृत कर एक सीडी तैयार कर कॉलेजों को भेजी जाती है।
डीयू प्रशासन यह सीडी सभी कॉलेजों को भेजता है ताकि आंकड़ों के आधार पर कॉलेज प्रशासन कट ऑफ लिस्ट तैयार कर सकें। वहीं कट ऑफ जारी करने से पहले बुधवार या बृहस्पतिवार को सभी कॉलेजों के प्रिंसिपल के साथ बैठक भी होगी। डीयू के एक कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल ने बताया कि अब तक सीडी मिल जानी चाहिए थी, जिसके आधार पर कट ऑफ तैयार कर सकें। कहा गया है कि जल्द ही सीडी मिल जाएगी।
सीडी मिलने के बाद कॉलेज अपनी दाखिला कमेटी की बैठक कर कट ऑफ का निर्धारण करेंगे। यदि हमारे पास आंकड़े देर से पहुंचेंगे तो कट ऑफ तैयार करने में परेशानी होगी।
उधर, अगले दो दिनों में डीयू प्रिंसिपल्स को भी बुलाएगा। जिसमें उन्हें दाखिला गाइडलाइंस, दाखिले ध्यान पूर्वक करने, तय सीटों से अधिक दाखिलों से बचने के लिए कट ऑफ का सही निर्धारण करने, व अन्य सावधानी बरतने के संबंध में बताया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि शुक्रवार देर रात तक मीडिया को कट ऑफ उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।
