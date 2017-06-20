आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

डीयू एडमिशन: कट ऑफ तैयार करने के लिए कॉलेजों को नहीं मिली सीडी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:15 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
delhi university colleges not get cd to prepare cut off list

studentsPC: google

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में दाखिले के लिए पहली सूची का काउंटडाउन शुरू हो चुका है। लेकिन अब तक कॉलेजों को कट ऑफ तैयार करने के लिए फॉर्मों के आंकड़े की सीडी का इंतजार है। आवेदन फॉर्म की स्कैनिंग और विश्लेषण प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद नतीजों को वर्गीकृत कर एक सीडी तैयार कर कॉलेजों को भेजी जाती है। 
डीयू प्रशासन यह सीडी सभी कॉलेजों को भेजता है ताकि आंकड़ों के आधार पर कॉलेज प्रशासन कट ऑफ लिस्ट तैयार कर सकें। वहीं कट ऑफ जारी करने से पहले बुधवार या बृहस्पतिवार को सभी कॉलेजों के प्रिंसिपल के साथ बैठक भी होगी। डीयू के एक कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल ने बताया कि अब तक सीडी मिल जानी चाहिए थी, जिसके आधार पर कट ऑफ तैयार कर सकें। कहा गया है कि जल्द ही सीडी मिल जाएगी। 

सीडी मिलने के बाद कॉलेज अपनी दाखिला कमेटी की बैठक कर कट ऑफ का निर्धारण करेंगे। यदि हमारे पास आंकड़े देर से पहुंचेंगे तो कट ऑफ तैयार करने में परेशानी होगी। 

उधर, अगले दो दिनों में डीयू प्रिंसिपल्स को भी बुलाएगा। जिसमें उन्हें दाखिला गाइडलाइंस, दाखिले ध्यान पूर्वक करने, तय सीटों से अधिक दाखिलों से बचने के लिए कट ऑफ का सही निर्धारण करने, व अन्य सावधानी बरतने के संबंध में बताया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि शुक्रवार देर रात तक मीडिया को कट ऑफ उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi news

स्पॉटलाइट

तनाव से अक्सर रहते हैं परेशान तो दूर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये आसान तरीके

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If stress often troubles you, then use these tricks to overcome it

अब 10वीं में गणित बन सकता है 'ऑप्शनल विषय'!

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
bombay court says that Maths to be optional in class 10

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो करें ये आसन, चंद दिनों में होगा असर

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If high blood pressure troubles you then do this easy yoga to get rid of this problem

जाह्नवी की शादी को लेकर श्रीदेवी ने कही दिल की बात, बेटी को पसंद नहीं आएगी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
like all parents sridevi would be happier to see jhanvi married than act in bollywood

चेहरा निखारने के साथ सांस की बदबू भी दूर करता है ये पानी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Know how salty water enhances the beauty of your face

जबर ख़बर

कमजोर नहीं दमदार उम्‍मीदवार हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, ये 5 खूबियां बनाती हैं सबसे खास
Read More

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Read

JEE Result घोषित: सर्वेश ऑल इंडिया, अमन तिवारी लखनऊ के टॉपर

JEE advance result declared.
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

इंजीनियर के बेटे ने जेईई एडवांस में हासिल किया 635वां रैंक

Akhilesh Chauhan 635th Rank in JEE Advance
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ये हैं लखनऊ के टॉपर, हाईस्कूल में आदर्श और इंटर में आकृत‌ि सबसे आगे

lucknow toppers list in up board exam
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

HPSSC: चार सौ पदों के लिए हजारों देंगे लिखित परीक्षा

hpssc written exam for pump operators
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

5 माह बाद एचपीयू ने घोषित किया यूजी के पहले सेमेस्टर का परिणाम

HPU shimla declared first sem result
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

UPSC RESULT: उत्तराखंड के हेमंत सती समेत इन पांच युवाओं को मिली कामयाबी

upsc result 2016 topper list uttarakhand
  • गुरुवार, 1 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत