डीयू के पैनल में 12 नए अस्पताल जुड़े

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 10:03 PM IST
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय ने अपने शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान मेें रखते हुए 12 नए अस्पतालों को अपने पैनल में जोड़ा है। डीयू प्रशासन ने इस संबंध में अधिसूूचना भी जारी की है। इन अस्पतालों के जुड़ने से शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों को लाभ मिलेगा। दरअसल, लंबे अरसे से शिक्षक व कर्मचारी यह मांग कर रहे थे। हाल ही में एकेडमिक काउंसिल की बैठक में इस मामले को जोर शोर से उठाया गया था।
एकेडेमिक काउंसिल सदस्य प्रो. हंसराज ने बताया कि बैठक में कुलपति प्रो. योगेश कुमार त्यागी ने आश्वासन दिया था कि वह जल्द ही डीयू पैनल में कुछ और नए हॉस्पिटल जुड़वाने की कोशिश करेंगे। इसके लिए लिस्ट तैयार करने के लिए भी कहा था। अब जो अस्पताल पैनल से जोड़े गए हैं उनकी सूची वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है। 

पैनल के सभी अस्पताल की वैधता 31 दिसम्बर 2018 तक होगी। इस कार्य को पूरा करवाने के लिए उन्होंने कुलपति का धन्यवाद भी किया। 
