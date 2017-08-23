आपका शहर Close

दिव्यांग के लिए दोबारा प्रवेश परीक्षा कराने का निर्देश

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 08:37 AM IST
delhi high court orders to conduct m phil reexamination for visually challenged candidate

students

हाईकोर्ट ने ट्रेन छूटने के कारण एमफिल की प्रवेश परीक्षा में शामिल न हो सकने वाले नेत्रहीन दिव्यांग के लिए दोबारा प्रवेश परीक्षा दस दिन के भीतर करवाने का निर्देश दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय को दिया है। 
छात्र उन्नाव से प्रवेश परीक्षा देने दिल्ली आ रहा था लेकिन ट्रेन छूटने के कारण नहीं पहुंचा सका। हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले में स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए सुनवाई शुरू की थी।  

मुख्य कार्यवाहक न्यायमूर्ति गीता मित्तल व न्यायमूर्ति सी. हरी शंकर की खंडपीठ ने दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय को वैभव शुक्ला के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित करने की संभावना तलाशने के लिए 11 जुलाई को कहा था ताकि अगर वह परीक्षा पास करता है तो उसे कोर्स में दाखिल मिल सके। 

बता दें कि मीडिया रिपोर्ट पर स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने मामले की जनहित याचिका के रूप में सुनवाई शुरू की थी। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक गोरखधाम एक्सप्रेस में दिव्यांगों के लिए आरक्षित कोच का दरवाजा नहीं खोला गया था। इस कारण वह प्रवेश परीक्षा देने दिल्ली नहीं आ सका था।
