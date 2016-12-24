बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरेंः आमिर खान के ‘दंगल’ में जोरदार डायलॉग से चमकी ये 7वीं की छात्रा
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 05:52 PM IST
‘गाली तो मने दी थी पर तने क्यों मारा...’ दंगल फिल्म में इसी डायलॉग से धमक जमाती हुई नजर आ रही हैं फरीदाबाद की सुहानी भटनागर।
