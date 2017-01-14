आपका शहर Close

सीसीएसयू : आज तक भरेंगे ऑनलाइन फॉर्म

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:12 PM IST
CCSU: fill out the online form to date

online exam

सीसीएसयू से संबद्घ एडेड और सेल्फ फाइनेंस कॉलेजों में एमएड कोर्स के सत्र 14-15 प्रथम सेमेस्टर और 13-14 के बैक व पूर्व छात्र अब 15 जनवरी तक विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर जाकर ऑनलाइन परीक्षा फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। इसके बाद छात्रों को कॉलेजों में 18 जनवरी तक फॉर्म जमा कराने होंगे। कॉलेज 20 जनवरी तक विश्वविद्यालय में फॉर्म जमा करा सकते हैं। 
﻿