सीसीएस यूनिवर्सिटी: नए एप पर ही दर्ज होगी शिकायत, जमा होगी फीस

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 11:39 PM IST
CCS University: The new app will be registered on the complaint, the deposit fee will

file photo

चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय छात्रों की सुविधा के लिए फरवरी में मोबाइल ऐप लांच करने जा रहा है। ऐप के माध्यम से छात्रों को मोबाइल पर ही विश्वविद्यालय की सभी जानकारी मिल जाएगी। यही नहीं, इसके जरिए शिकायत से लेकर फीस तक जमा करा सकेंगे। अभी तक छात्रों को ऑनलाइन सुविधाओं के लिए विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर जाना पड़ता है। 
बता दें कि बीते वर्ष एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम प्राविधिक विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से वन व्यू नाम से मोबाइल ऐप लांच किया गया था। इसी ओर कदम बढ़ाते हुए सीसीएसयू  मोबाइल ऐप को तैयार करवा रहा है। अभी इस ऐप का आईटी कंपनी की ओर से परीक्षण किया जा रहा है। परीक्षण के दौरान अगर ऐप में कोई कमी मिलती है तो उसको दूर किया जाएगा। ऐप के जरिए छात्र विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन से सीधे जुड़ सकेंगे।

सबसे अधिक सुविधा शिकायत करने वालों को मिलेगी। छात्रों की शिकायत का विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन की ओर से एक सप्ताह के अंदर निस्तारण किया जाएगा। ऐप पर विश्वविद्यालय से संबंध कॉलेजों के सात लाख  छात्रों को लाभ मिलेगा। यह जानकारी विवि के रजिस्ट्रार दीपचंद ने दी।
छात्र ऐप के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन उत्तर पुस्तिका देखने के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगे। आवेदन के बाद विश्वविद्यालय संबंधित छात्र को लॉगिन आईडी व पासवर्ड निर्धारित मोबाइल नंबर पर भेजेगा, जो दो सप्ताह तक वैध रहेगा। छात्र इसके माध्यम से घर बैठे अपनी उत्तरपुस्तिका देख सकेंगे।
new app launch ccs university noida news

कंगना रनौत का खुलासा- एडल्ट फिल्में पाने के लिए क्या-क्या करती थीं

kangna ranaut revealed her personal life
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के शपथ समारोह में थिरकेंगी बॉलीवुड की ये अदाकारा

bollywood actress will perform in donald trump oath ceremony
शरीर में हो गई है हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी? ऐसे करें पूरा

increase hemoglobin level naturally
तो इस वजह से जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड को लगने वाला है बड़ा झटका

John Cena's Girlfriend Nikki Bella May Highlight Wrestlemania 33
प्लेन उड़ने को था और पायलट एकदम टल्ली

Drunk pilot arrested in Canadian cockpit before take-off, Pilot in Canada charged

सेट का परिणाम घोषित, 9 हजार में से सिर्फ ये हुए पास

छात्रों को बड़ी राहत, पास होने के लिए चाहिए अब इतने नंबर

जेबीटी और एलटी के साक्षात्कार 9 से, यहां देखें पूरा शेड्यूल

सर्दी बढ़ते ही 8वीं तक के स्कूलों की छुट्टी

अब इन कालेजों में लें फ्री वाई-फाई का मजा, जियो देगी सुविधा

HPSSC: आयुर्वेदिक फार्मासिस्ट का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित

