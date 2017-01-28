अपने बच्चों के स्कूल में 100 मम्मियों ने कुछ ऐसे दिखाए करतब कि देखते रह गए सब, देखें तस्वीरें
किचन में कलछी चिमटा चलाने वाली 100 मम्मियों ने मुकाबला शुरू होते ही धुआंधार खेल प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन किया। किसी ने क्रिकेट की पिच पर तो किसी ने फुटबॉल के ग्राउंड में। मौका था कुंसकैप्सकोलन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में शनिवार को द मदर ऑफ ऑल स्पोट्र्स डे का आयोजन।
