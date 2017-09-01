Download App
kavya kavya

दिल्ली के सदर बाजार में इमारत ढही, मलबे में कई लोगों के दबने की आशंका

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 07:40 PM IST
Building collapses in Delhi sadar bazar area, many injured

DEMO PIC

दिल्ली के सदर बाजार इलाके में एक इमारत ढह गई है। हादसा शाम करीब 6 बजे हुआ। मलबे में कई लोगों के दबने की आशंका जताई जा रही है।


 फायर टेंडर की 8 गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है।  हालांकि अभी तक किसी नुकसान की खबर सामने नहीं आई है।

आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में इमारत ढहने से 34 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। 

मुंबई में हुई लगातार बारिश के दो दिन बाद यहां तंग गलियों वाले भिंडी बाजार में गुरुवार सुबह एक 117 साल पुरानी इमारत ढह गई थी।
