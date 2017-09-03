बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्ली: जिंदगी बर्बाद करने का आरोप लगा लड़के ने लड़की को मारी गोली, खुद भी दी जान
मुखर्जी नगर इलाके की वारदात, मौके पर पड़ा युवक का शव।
दिल्ली के मुखर्जी नगर इलाके में गोली चलने की खबर है। बताया जा रहा है कि एक लड़के ने पहले लड़की को गोली मारी, फिर खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। बुरी तरह से जख्मी लड़की को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। लड़की की हालत बहुत नाजुक बताई जा रही है।
पुलिस को युवक के पास से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला है। इसमें उसने मर्जी से खुदकुशी करने की बात लिखी है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
पुलिस के अनुसार, रविवार रात साढ़े आठ बजे पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि बुराड़ी रोड स्थित कोरोनेशन पार्क के पास एक युवक ने युवती को गोली मारने के बाद खुद को गोली मार ली है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पाया कि युवक ने अपनी कनपटी में गोली मारी है।
मौके पर छानबीन में पता चला कि युवक ने युवती को वहां मिलने के लिए बुलाया था। वह लड़की को धोखा देने की बात कहकर गोली मार दी और फिर अपनी कनपटी पर गोली चला ली।
पुलिस ने बताया कि युवक का नाम सोनू (29) था। वह रोहिणी का रहने वाला था। जबकि रूपा यादव (27) नाम की युवती संतनगर, बुराड़ी की रहने वाली है। बताया जा रहा है कि रूपा शादीशुदा थी। सोनू के पास से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला है।
पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार सुसाइड नोट में सोनू ने मर्जी से सुसाइड करने की बात लिखी है। साथ ही उसने बताया कि वह रूपा से प्यार करता है। लेकिन वह किसी अन्य युवक से शादी कर ली। जिससे उसकी जिंदगी बर्बाद हो गई थी।
इसलिए वह खुदकुशी कर रहा है। पुलिस युवक और युवती की परिवार वालों से पूछताछ कर मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।
