दिल्ली में चुनाव लड़ने से पहले ही छह सीटें हारी बीजेपी, कारण जान हंस पड़ेंगे आप!
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 09:37 PM IST
दिल्ली में नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए वैसे तो वोटिंग 23 अप्रैल को होनी है लेकिन, आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि बीजेपी इससे पहले ही छह सीटों पर हार गई है। असल में चुनाव आयोग ने बीजेपी के छह उम्मीदवारों का नामांकन रद्द कर दिया है।
