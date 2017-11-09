बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नन्हे शिवम ने तीरंदाजी का निशाना बेमिसाल, जीते तीन कांस्य पदक
{"_id":"5a046df34f1c1b69678ba4cc","slug":"shivam-won-three-bronze-medal-in-archery","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0930\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092f \u092a\u0926\u0915","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:37 AM IST
shivam
PC: अमर उजाला
उम्र 6 वर्ष है, लेकिन निशाना अचूक है। निशाने में एकाग्रता इतनी अधिक है कि हर किसी को आश्चर्य चकित करती है। फरीदाबाद के नन्हें तीरंदाज शिवम रावत ने आंध्रप्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा में राष्ट्रीय तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिता में तीन कांस्य पदक जीतकर परिवार व जिले का नाम रोशन किया है।
शिवम राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में पदक जीतने वाला कम उम्र का खिलाड़ी है। विजयवाड़ा में छह दिवसीय प्रतियोगिता में शिवम ने व्यक्तिगत, टीम एवं मिश्रित प्रतिस्पर्धा में हिस्सा लिया। इससे पहले वह कई प्रतियोगिता में पदक जीत चुके हैं।
राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में 27 राज्यों के 750 खिलाड़ियों ने भाग लिया। शिवम फरीदाबाद के एक निजी स्कूल में पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। इसकी उपलब्धि पर परिवार में खुशी की लहर है। शिवम बड़ा होकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर का तीरंदाज बनना चाहता है। ब्यूरो
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0546994f1c1b74698baae2","slug":"bigg-boss-11-sabyasachi-satpathy-is-the-new-captain-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05395f4f1c1bb6678bab50","slug":"bollywood-actress-esha-gupta-photo-shoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, 3 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928\u0947\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05298b4f1c1b65548bc2a4","slug":"ashutosh-rana-birthday-special-story-know-about-his-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0941\u0924\u094b\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05204f4f1c1bd1538bc029","slug":"sleeping-more-than-eight-hours-harmful-for-health-says-study","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a043a794f1c1b9f678ba221","slug":"to-impress-a-women-men-should-follow-these-five-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"59ff2ac24f1c1b76678b95de","slug":"jagriti-khund-of-nankhari-won-female-miss-universe-crown","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c ","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a01c8904f1c1b69678b9db5","slug":"rintu-of-chaila-selected-for-divyang-indian-cricket-team","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u092f\u0928","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a02b72a4f1c1b0d698ba271","slug":"himachal-three-divyang-cricket-team-players-will-play-match-with-bollywood-actors","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0941\u092c\u0902\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"59ff185e4f1c1b97678b95b4","slug":"saras-perform-on-dugger-culture-songs-and-dance-in-different-place-of-country","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917-\u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u091f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \"\u0938\u0930\u0938","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a01f3484f1c1b6d548bb73e","slug":"samandar-singh-won-bronze-medal-in-national-swimming-compitition","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 1200 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"59f35b764f1c1b98678b7bff","slug":"this-man-consumed-twenty-leters-milk-and-half-kilo-almonds-in-a-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u0940 20 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0927, \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
शनिवार, 28 अक्टूबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!