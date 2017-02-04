आपका शहर Close

जूनियर नेशनल ताइक्वांडो चैंपियन बनी काव्या

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 12:53 PM IST
kavya won junior national taekwando championship

काव्या ने जीती छठीं जूनियर विंटर नेशनल ताइक्वांडो ओपन चैंपियनशिप का गोल्ड मेडलPC: अमर उजाला

ग्रेटर नोएडा की काव्या रोशा ने दिल्ली के तालकटोरा स्टेडियम में खेली गई छठी जूनियर ओपन ताईक्वांडो चैंपियनशिप में शुक्रवार को स्वर्ण पदक जीता है।
प्रतियोगिता में 35 स्कूलों से लगभग 100 खिलाडिय़ों ने हिस्सा लिया था। शहर के ओमेगा-1 स्थित एनआरआई सिटी निवासी काव्या (आठ वर्ष) पुत्री पंकज रोशा जेपी पब्लिक स्कूल ग्रेटर नोएडा में दूसरी कक्षा की विद्यार्थी है।

दिल्ली के तालकटोरा स्टेडियम में यह प्रतियोगिता एक से तीन फरवरी तक चली है। इससे पहले भी उसने जिला स्तर पर कई बार ताईक्वांडो में पदक जीते हैं।
