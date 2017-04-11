बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केजरीवाल पर लटक रही गिरफ्तारी की तलवार, कोर्ट ने जारी किया अरेस्ट वारंट
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:55 AM IST
एमसीडी चुनाव से पहले तमाम तरह के विवादों से घिरी आम आदमी पार्टी और उसके संयोजक व दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पर अब गिरफ्तारी की तलवार लटक रही है। अदालत ने उनके खिलाफ जमानती वारंट जारी कर दिया है।
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
