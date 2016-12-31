बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केजरीवाल की मौजूदगी में अनिल बैजल ने ली दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल पद की शपथ
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 12:31 PM IST
अनिल बैजल ने शनिवार सुबह दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल पद की शपथ ली। उन्हें दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट की मुख्य न्यायाधीष जस्टिस जी. रोहिणी ने पद व गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई।
इस दौरान दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल भी मंच पर मौजूद थे। शपथ लेने के बाद नए एलजी अनिल बैजल ने सीएम केजरीवाल से भी हाथ मिलाए।
अनिल बैजल की नियुक्ति के बाद अब सब इसी बात के इंतजार में हैं कि आखिर दिल्ली सरकार और नए एलजी का किस तरह का समीकरण रहेगा क्योंकि पूर्व एलजी से दिल्ली सरकार के रिश्ते कुछ खास नहीं थे।
