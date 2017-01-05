आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों ने उड़ाई 'AAP' की नींद, चुनाव आयोग की गुगली में बुरे फंसे केजरीवाल

{"_id":"586e02c74f1c1ba70915aa67","slug":"aap-is-unhappy-with-goa-and-punjab-election-dates","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 'AAP' \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

बीबीसी ह‌िंदी/नई द‌िल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 02:10 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
aap is unhappy with goa and punjab election dates

aapPC: अमर उजाला

चुनाव आयोग ने पाँच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनावों की घोषणा कर दी है। पंजाब और गोवा में चार फ़रवरी को वोटिंग होनी है। आम आदमी पार्टी दोनों ही राज्यों में चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी कर रही है और एक ही दिन मतदान का होना पार्टी के गले नहीं उतर रहा है।

आम आदमी पार्टी के सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख अंकित लाल ने ट्वीट किया, "सबसे पहले पंजाब और गोवा में चुनाव. वो भी एक ही साथ। चार फरवरी को. कितना खौफ़ है आम आदमी का।"

अंकित लाल को जवाब देते हुए मनोहन राय ने लिखा, "आपको लगता है कि चुनाव आयोग आम आदमी पार्टी से डरता है. जैसा पागल गुरु वैसा मूर्ख चेला।"

आगे पढ़ें

चुनाव आयोग बोला पार्ट‌ियों से बात कर ल‌िया फैसला
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi news goa polls punjab polls पंजाब चुनाव More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"586d1b2e4f1c1b1c7e159d67","slug":"deepika-to-work-15-hours-on-her-birthday","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Birthday SPL:\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 15 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

Birthday SPL:जन्मदिन पर 15 घंटे काम करेंगी दीपिका

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Deepika to work 15 hours on her Birthday
{"_id":"586dff4b4f1c1b0765158c60","slug":"safety-tips-that-must-follow-while-travelling-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}

अगर अकेले सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो इन बातों का जरूर रखें ख्याल

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
safety tips that must follow while travelling alone
{"_id":"586ce0a24f1c1bdd69158bb4","slug":"career-options-for-students-after-choosing-commerce-in-class-12th","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0939\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

बारहवीं में कॉमर्स के बाद ये हैं बेहतर करियर विकल्प, सैलरी भी है शानदार

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Career options for students after choosing commerce in class 12th
{"_id":"586deeea4f1c1ba37815a7f9","slug":"sofia-hayat-makes-a-shocking-remark-about-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0935\u094b \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

इस मॉडल ने कहा, 'सलमान तब तक महिलाओं को पसंद नही करते जब तक वो उनके काम ना आएं'

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sofia Hayat makes a shocking remark about Salman Khan
{"_id":"586cc2324f1c1b943a159701","slug":"jobs-that-will-become-top-priorities-of-professionals-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0949\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

भविष्य की सबसे हटके जॉब हैं ये, ग्रोथ के साथ पैसा भी है खूब

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Jobs that will become top priorities of professionals in 2017

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

Most Read

{"_id":"586dc6d74f1c1bdd6915960a","slug":"cm-akhilesh-calls-meeting-of-mlas","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915, 206 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

विधायकों के साथ खत्म हुई अखिलेश की बैठक, 206 विधायकों के साथ होने का दावा

cm akhilesh calls meeting of mlas
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586de5684f1c1b4436158a51","slug":"government-will-give-condom-and-contraceptive-pills","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

शादीशुदा जोड़ों को कंडोम, गर्भनिरोधक गोली गिफ्ट देगी सरकार

government will give condom and contraceptive pills
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586dd99b4f1c1b44361589dd","slug":"madhya-pradesh-farmer-receives-rs-2000-notes-from-sbi-bank-without-mahatma-gandhi-s-image","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e '\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u0940' \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

बैंक ने किसानों को पकड़ा दिए बिना 'गांधी जी' वाले नोट

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer receives Rs 2000 notes from SBI Bank without Mahatma Gandhi's image
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586c8dc14f1c1b0f78159da7","slug":"feud-in-yadav-family-meeting-rounds-continue","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u0940\u0915, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0935\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

मुलायम से म‌िलकर बोले अतीक, शाम तक सुलझ जाएगा व‌िवाद

feud in yadav family: meeting rounds continue
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5868c1ee4f1c1b132ceee4c4","slug":"ramgopal-yadav-expelled-from-sp-again","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0928\u092e\u092f \u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0935 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

मुलायम के तीखे तेवर, किरनमय व नरेश अग्रवाल को सपा से निकाला

ramgopal yadav expelled from SP again.
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586dda7a4f1c1b1c7e15a4dc","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-patna-today-to-take-part-in-prakashparv","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

पीएम मोदी-नीतीश ने की एक-दूसरे की तारीफ

PM Narendra Modi to visit Patna today to take part in PrakashParv
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

हीरो-हीरोइन ने लवमेकिंग सीन करने से किया मना तो प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन ने लवमेकिंग सीन करने से किया मना तो प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

बुर्के में महिलाओं ने किया डांस, दुनियाभर में वीडियो पर मचा हड़कंप

बुर्के में महिलाओं ने किया डांस, दुनियाभर में वीडियो पर मचा हड़कंप

﻿