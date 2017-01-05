बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों ने उड़ाई 'AAP' की नींद, चुनाव आयोग की गुगली में बुरे फंसे केजरीवाल
{"_id":"586e02c74f1c1ba70915aa67","slug":"aap-is-unhappy-with-goa-and-punjab-election-dates","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 'AAP' \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 02:10 PM IST
aap
PC: अमर उजाला
चुनाव आयोग ने पाँच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनावों की घोषणा कर दी है। पंजाब और गोवा में चार फ़रवरी को वोटिंग होनी है। आम आदमी पार्टी दोनों ही राज्यों में चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी कर रही है और एक ही दिन मतदान का होना पार्टी के गले नहीं उतर रहा है।
आम आदमी पार्टी के सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख अंकित लाल ने ट्वीट किया, "सबसे पहले पंजाब और गोवा में चुनाव. वो भी एक ही साथ। चार फरवरी को. कितना खौफ़ है आम आदमी का।"
अंकित लाल को जवाब देते हुए मनोहन राय ने लिखा, "आपको लगता है कि चुनाव आयोग आम आदमी पार्टी से डरता है. जैसा पागल गुरु वैसा मूर्ख चेला।"
चुनाव आयोग बोला पार्टियों से बात कर लिया फैसला
लेकिन चुनाव आयोग से जब इस बारे में पत्रकारों ने सवाल पूछा तो चुनाव आयुक्त सैयद नसीम अहमद ज़ैदी ने कहा, "हमने सभी पार्टियों से चर्चा करके चुनाव तिथि घोषित की है।"
उन्होंने कहा, "हमें पांच राज्यों में चुनाव कराने हैं और अपने संसाधनों का सही इस्तेमाल करना है, इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए ये तिथि घोषित की गईं हैं।"
पंजाब में आम आदमी पार्टी पहली बार चुनाव लड़ने जा रही है। आम आदमी पार्टी के आने से पंजाब में चुनावी जंग अब त्रिकोणीय हो गई है। अब तक यह मुक़ाबला कांग्रेस और अकाली-बीजेपी गठबंधन के बीच होता रहा है।
इसके अलावा पार्टी गोवा में भी हाथ आज़मा रही है। वहां उसका सीधा मुक़ाबला भाजपा से होगा। चुनावी तारीखों के एलान के साथ ही संबंधित राज्यों में आचार संहिता लागू हो गई है। इसके बाद से केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार इन राज्यों के लिए नए स्कीमों की घोषणा नहीं कर सकती है।
आगे पढ़ें
चुनाव आयोग बोला पार्टियों से बात कर लिया फैसला
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586d1b2e4f1c1b1c7e159d67","slug":"deepika-to-work-15-hours-on-her-birthday","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Birthday SPL:\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 15 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586dff4b4f1c1b0765158c60","slug":"safety-tips-that-must-follow-while-travelling-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"586ce0a24f1c1bdd69158bb4","slug":"career-options-for-students-after-choosing-commerce-in-class-12th","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0939\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586deeea4f1c1ba37815a7f9","slug":"sofia-hayat-makes-a-shocking-remark-about-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0935\u094b \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586cc2324f1c1b943a159701","slug":"jobs-that-will-become-top-priorities-of-professionals-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0949\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586dc6d74f1c1bdd6915960a","slug":"cm-akhilesh-calls-meeting-of-mlas","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915, 206 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586de5684f1c1b4436158a51","slug":"government-will-give-condom-and-contraceptive-pills","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586dd99b4f1c1b44361589dd","slug":"madhya-pradesh-farmer-receives-rs-2000-notes-from-sbi-bank-without-mahatma-gandhi-s-image","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e '\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u0940' \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586c8dc14f1c1b0f78159da7","slug":"feud-in-yadav-family-meeting-rounds-continue","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u0940\u0915, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0935\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868c1ee4f1c1b132ceee4c4","slug":"ramgopal-yadav-expelled-from-sp-again","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0928\u092e\u092f \u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0935 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586dda7a4f1c1b1c7e15a4dc","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-patna-today-to-take-part-in-prakashparv","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top