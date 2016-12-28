बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में बदइंतजामी का आलम, 3000 खिलाड़ियों के लिए बस एक गद्दा और खुला आसमान
{"_id":"586283414f1c1b5b26eebb09","slug":"3000-players-in-trouble-players-had-to-sleep-in-open-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u200c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0932\u092e, 3000 \u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 04:06 PM IST
एक तरफ खेल प्रतिभाओं को प्रोत्साहित करने का काम किया जा रहा है, दूसरी तरफ कुछ संस्थाएं खेल को जरिया बनाकर मोटा शुल्क वसूलने के बावजूद सुविधाएं नहीं दे रही हैं।
