यशपाल आर्य ने कांग्रेस पर किया हमला, कहा हरीश रावत हिटलर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 03:22 PM IST
yashpal arya angry on harish rawat

यशपाल आर्यPC: अमरउजाला

हाल ही में भाजपा ज्वॉइन करने वाले उत्तराखंड के पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री यशपाल आर्य ने कांग्रेस और उत्तराखंड मुख्यमंत्री पर निशाना साधा है।
आर्य ने कहा कि कांग्रेस अनुशासनहीन पार्टी है। उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत हिटलर शाही की राजनीति कर रहे हैं। आगामी चुनाव में उत्तराखंड से कांग्रेस का सफाया होगा। उत्तराखंड में पूर्ण बहुमत से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार बनेगी।

सोमवार को कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और दिग्गज कांग्रेस नेता यशपाल आर्य ने उत्तराखंड में चुनाव के ठीक पहले कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका देते हुए भाजपा ज्वाइन कर ली है।

आर्य ने दिल्ली में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह से मिलकर पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। संभावना है कि आर्य बाजपुल सीट से चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं। आर्य के साथ उनके बेटे संजीव आर्य के भी भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हुए थे।
