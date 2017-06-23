आपका शहर Close

राज्य आंदोलनकारियों को आरक्षण देने वाले मामले पर हाईकोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, नैनीताल

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 03:13 PM IST
uttarakhand High Court decision on state activist reservation

nainital high courtPC: google

नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट की खंडपीठ ने राज्य आंदोलनकारियों को सरकारी सेवाओं में दस फीसद क्षेतिज आरक्षण के मामले में फैसला सुना दिया है। खंडपीठ का फैसला अलग अलग है।
खंड पीठ में शामिल जस्टिस सुधांशु धुलिया ने राज्य आंदोलनकारियों को आरक्षण देने के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी सभी शासनादेशों को संविधान के प्रावधानों का उल्लंघन करार देते हुए निरस्त कर दिया है।

जबकि जस्टिस यूसी ध्यानी ने कहा है कि राज्य आंदोलनकारियों को आरक्षण देने के लिए जारी शासनादेशों में संविधान के किसी प्रावधान का उल्लंघन नहीं हुआ है, लिहाजा आरक्षण विधि सम्मत है।

विधि विशेषज्ञ बताते हैं कि फैसले में अलग अलग मत आने के बाद मुख्य न्यायाधीश के पास दो विकल्प हैं। पहला की वह फैसले को किसी तीसरे जज को रेफर कर दें। वो जिसके तथ्य को सही ठहराएंगे, उसे फिर फाइनल आदेश माना जायेगा।

दूसरा मुख्य न्यायाधीश तीन अन्य जजों की पीठ का गठन कर मामले को रेफर कर दें। तीन जजों की पीठ जो फैसला देगी उसे माना जायेगा। बता दें कि राज्य आंदोलनकारियों को आरक्षण का मामला 'इन दी मेटर ऑफ अप्वाईमेंट एक्टिविस्ट' संबंधी जनहित याचिका के रूप में 2011 में कोर्ट में आया था। सुनवाई पूरी होने के बाद फैसला सुरक्षित रखा गया था, जिसे आज जारी कर दिया गया।
