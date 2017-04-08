बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तराखंड के इस लड़के की फिल्म ने बॉलीवुड में मचाई धूम, कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल के लिए हुआ चयन
Uttarakhand boy made a movie and selected in kan film award
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 05:55 PM IST
उत्तराखंड के नैनीताल जनपद स्थित पंतनगर इंटर कालेज के प्रधानाचार्य प्रदीप कुमार श्रीवास्तव सत्यदेव के पुत्र शुभांशु सत्यदेव मुंबई में फिल्म निर्देशक के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
