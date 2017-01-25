बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तराखंड क्रांति दल ने किया 21 प्रत्याशियों का एलान, देखें सूची
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
ukd candidate list of uttarakhand.
{"_id":"5887683b4f1c1bbb7ecf4ef9","slug":"ukd-candidate-list-of-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 21 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 01:22 AM IST
Photo Credit: UKD Website
उत्तराखंड क्रांति दल (उक्रांद) ने मंगलवार को उत्तराखंड में पार्टी के 21 प्रत्याशियों की तीसरी सूची जारी कर दी। इस दौरान ऊधमसिंह नगर से पांच, हरिद्वार से चार, देहरादून से तीन, उत्तरकाशी और चमोली जिले से दो-दो उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की गई। जबकि पिथौरागढ़, बागेश्वर, टिहरी गढ़वाल और पौड़ी गढ़वाल से एक-एक प्रत्याशियों के नाम घोषित किए गए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588743ac4f1c1bde3bcf3bd6","slug":"bjp-releases-one-more-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top