PICS: PM मोदी आईएमए पहुंचे तो देहरादून में ठहरा ट्रैफिक, घंटों लगा जाम
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 01:04 AM IST
आईएमए में कमांडर कांफ्रेंस के दौरान दो घंटे देहरादून-विकासनगर का यातायात डायवर्ट किए जाने के कारण जाम लग गया, जिससे वाहन चालकों को काफी दिक्कत हुई। मुख्य मार्ग खोले जाने के बाद ही यातायात सामान्य हो सका।
