आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

POP के दौरान पकड़े गए संद‌िग्ध को आर्म्स एक्ट में तीन साल की कैद

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 12:19 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Suspected in Arms Act got punishment after three years
आर्म्स एक्ट में आरोप साबित होने पर एडीजे चतुर्थ ब्रजेंद्र सिंह की अदालत ने दोषी को तीन वर्ष की कैद एवं पांच सौ रुपये अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई है। मामला क्लेमेंटटाउन थाना क्षेत्र का वर्ष 2010 का है। दोषी को आतंकी होने के संदेह में इंडियन मिलिट्री एकेडमी (आईएमए) की पासिंग आउट परेड से पहले गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
अभियोजन पक्ष की ओर से अदालत को बताया गया कि एक दिसंबर 2010 की रात साढ़े दस बजे क्लेमेंटटाउन थाना पुलिस और एसटीएफ ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए आतंकी होने के संदेह में गुलाम नबी शेख उर्फ जान मोहम्मद उर्फ तनवीर निवासी जम्मू-कश्मीर को गिरफ्तार किया।

उसके पास से एक ऑटोमैटिक पिस्टल और पांच जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए थे। जांच में पुलिस ने जान मोहम्मद के कश्मीरी आतंकी होने का दावा किया। पुलिस का दावा था कि जान मोहम्मद जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में एक आतंकी संगठन का एरिया कमांडर है। 

पुलिस ने उसे आईएमए की पासिंग आउट परेड से पहले गिरफ्तार किया था। आरोप था कि वह यहां क्लेमेंटटाउन में पिछले काफी समय से रह रहा था। लेकिन अभियोजन पक्ष अदालत में इस तरह का कोई साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाया, जिससे यह साबित होता हो कि वह कश्मीरी आतंकवादी था। लेकिन उसके पास से हथियार और कारतूस बरामद होने के मामले में आरोप साबित होने पर अदालत ने उसे यह सजा सुनाई है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

suspected arms act punishment crime More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मंगलवार को जारी होगा UPSEE-2017 परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
AKTU's UPSEE-2017 exam admit card will be available from tuesday 11 april onwards

जब कुंवारी माधुरी दीक्षित से डायरेक्टर ने साइन करवाया 'नो प्रेग्नेंसी क्लॉज'

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Madhuri Dixit no pregnancy clause by Subhash Ghai for Khalnayak, interesting facts

कभी छाेटी सी जॉब करती थी जॉनी लीवर की बेटी, अब लोगों को हंसाकर कमा रही पैसे

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
meet johnny lever daughter jamie lever

PICS: अंबानी की पार्टी में सलमान और जाह्नवी कपूर ने जमाया रंग

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Pics: Salman and Jhanvi becomes central of attraction at ambanis party

वैज्ञानिकों ने लगाया पता, सेहत के लिए चाय बेहतर या कॉफी

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
what is better for health tea or coffee

जबर ख़बर

मिलिए 'जूनियर योगी' से, देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप
Read More

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Read

26 का लड़का, 47 की महिला, फेसबुक पर बेमेल दोस्ती का यह अंजाम

rape case in jaipur and accused arrest in sindhicamp
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

CM योगी के गोरखपुर में एक को कार में जिंदा जलाया

Man burnt alive by unknown assailants in up's sahjanwa
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दोनों हाथों से गोली चलाने में माहिर है बृजेश सिंह का शूटर

Brajesh Singh's shooter specializes in shooting with both hands
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

डॉक्टर ने महिला कर्मचारी से की अश्लील हरकतें, केस दर्ज

woman employee accuses doctor of molestation
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

पहले बेटे ने मां का पकड़ा हाथ फिर किया ये काम, वहशीपन की हदें पार

son raped with his mother
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दूसरे धर्म की लड़की से मोहब्बत का भुगता अंजाम, पेड़ से बांधकर उतारा गया मौत के घाट

muslim boy died after he tied to tree and beaten by mob because he loves hindu girl in jharkhand
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top