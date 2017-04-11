बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
POP के दौरान पकड़े गए संदिग्ध को आर्म्स एक्ट में तीन साल की कैद
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 12:19 AM IST
आर्म्स एक्ट में आरोप साबित होने पर एडीजे चतुर्थ ब्रजेंद्र सिंह की अदालत ने दोषी को तीन वर्ष की कैद एवं पांच सौ रुपये अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई है। मामला क्लेमेंटटाउन थाना क्षेत्र का वर्ष 2010 का है। दोषी को आतंकी होने के संदेह में इंडियन मिलिट्री एकेडमी (आईएमए) की पासिंग आउट परेड से पहले गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
अभियोजन पक्ष की ओर से अदालत को बताया गया कि एक दिसंबर 2010 की रात साढ़े दस बजे क्लेमेंटटाउन थाना पुलिस और एसटीएफ ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए आतंकी होने के संदेह में गुलाम नबी शेख उर्फ जान मोहम्मद उर्फ तनवीर निवासी जम्मू-कश्मीर को गिरफ्तार किया।
उसके पास से एक ऑटोमैटिक पिस्टल और पांच जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए थे। जांच में पुलिस ने जान मोहम्मद के कश्मीरी आतंकी होने का दावा किया। पुलिस का दावा था कि जान मोहम्मद जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में एक आतंकी संगठन का एरिया कमांडर है।
पुलिस ने उसे आईएमए की पासिंग आउट परेड से पहले गिरफ्तार किया था। आरोप था कि वह यहां क्लेमेंटटाउन में पिछले काफी समय से रह रहा था। लेकिन अभियोजन पक्ष अदालत में इस तरह का कोई साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाया, जिससे यह साबित होता हो कि वह कश्मीरी आतंकवादी था। लेकिन उसके पास से हथियार और कारतूस बरामद होने के मामले में आरोप साबित होने पर अदालत ने उसे यह सजा सुनाई है।
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
